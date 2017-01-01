Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the past two years, you know that medical marijuana is now legal in New York State, and you may also know that it’s relatively easy to get with the program.

But did you know that you can now get your New York medical marijuana card online? The medical history forms, the doctor’s visit, and evaluation can be completed online from the convenience and privacy or your smartphone, tablet, laptop or PC.

Thanks to NuggMD, the country’s oldest and most trusted medical marijuana telemedicine hub, seeing a New York medical marijuana doctor is easier than ordering a pizza online.

How to Get Your New York Medical Marijuana Certificate

First, you’ll need a valid NY state driver’s license or picture ID as proof of residency. (A U.S. passport listing a New York address will suffice.) Next, you’ll need to visit NuggMD.com to be connected with a licensed New York physician trained in cannabis therapy. Since 2014, NuggMD has helped hook up over a hundred thousand medical marijuana doctors and patients across the country, and their online system is streamlined and efficient because all the bugs have already been ironed out.

Finally, gone are the days of searching online for “marijuana evaluations near me.” All you need is an internet connected device and a comfy couch!

Once your doctor is assigned, you will fill out a short medical history form and be connected via videoconference for a 10-15 minute private 420 evaluation. No head-scratching to find a qualifying doctor, no waiting in waiting rooms, no broken clipboards or skateboard-wielding teenagers to contend with; just compassionate help and sound advice from doctors who support you 100%.

It is slightly ironic that the NYS Medical Marijuana Program does not allow marijuana buds or flowers to patients, but that’s just a glitch that will soon be addressed by the state Health Commission (and who knows, maybe you’ll be able to order recreational cannabis in the near future). In the meantime, New York cannabis patients can enjoy dabbable oils and other marijuana concentrates.

After you are approved for a medical marijuana card online, you will receive your hard copy in the mail within days. NuggMD will then steer you toward the best nearby dispensaries and share information with the cannabis community about the latest developments and the best medical marijuana products available. And soon, they’ll introduce their weed delivery marketplace in New York as well!

You could do it alone, but the New York medical marijuana program website is complex and difficult to navigate. NuggMD, on the other hand, has simplified the process and made it easy to access across any digital platform.

Best of all, the total cost to you for the evaluation, recommendation and a medical marijuana card valid for one year is just $199, and you don’t pay anything unless you are approved.