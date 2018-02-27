NYN Media Insights podcast: How Math for America makes great teachers even better

Aimée Simpierre on Feb 23, 2018

NYN Media Buzz: Feb. 27, 2018 – GallopNYC ... Immigrant Arts Coalition ... AmidaCare

Zach Williams on Feb 27, 2018

These are the difficult truths about risk management and nonprofits

John MacIntosh and Dylan Roberts on Feb 26, 2018
NYN Media Insights podcast: How a nonprofit can evolve to serve new communities

Zach Williams on Feb 15, 2018

Redefining an established nonprofit for a new generation can be a daunting task. New services need planning, established constituencies have to make room for new ones and organization leaders have to…

What I observed over my three decades-long career in child welfare services, Part II

Robert Maher on Feb 14, 2018

Editor’s Note: This is the final part of a two-part article by Dr. Robert Maher who recently retired from his position as CEO at St. Christopher’s which provides education and life planning skills to…

This is how New York City government is affecting nonprofits right now

Zach Williams on Feb 16, 2018

A new legislative session and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s new term have meant lots of talk and plenty of bills before the City Council, but a core demand of human services nonprofits has…

Literacy Inc. shows nonprofits how to build an awareness campaign

Shari Levine on Feb 21, 2018

Literacy Inc.’s (LINC) mission is to engage families and community members to support young readers in high-need neighborhoods. As executive director of this New York City nonprofit, I know how essent…

