What nonprofits can do about risk in 2018

Ose Idigbe on Jan 03, 2018

NYN Media Buzz: Jan. 4, 2018

Zach Williams on Jan 04, 2018

Cuomo’s snub to Trump allows nonprofit leader Lorena Borjas to continue work in LGBT community

Zach Williams on Dec 29, 2017
More +

NYN First Read Nonprofit Newsletter

NYN Media Insights Podcast with Amida Care: Succeeding in an Evolving Health Care Sector

Aimée Simpierre & Zach Williams on Dec 15, 2017

In the late 1990s changes to Medicaid left many people with HIV/AIDS without access to the care that they needed. In response, six community-based organizations worked together to form Amida Care in 2…

Read More!

New Issue

Past Issues

Photos of a night on the New York subway

Zach Williams on Dec 28, 2017

When a Social Security check didn’t come around Christmas, 70-year-old Chris turned to one form of homeless shelter in New York City that remains open 24 hours a day.

He’s just one of many homeless peo…

Read More!

Small details in GOP tax plan affect NY nonprofits in big way

Sharon Stapel on Dec 26, 2017

The new, complex tax overhaul bill will have a specific and significant impact on nonprofits. Tax reform was shaping up to change not just the finances, fundraising and operations of nonprofits, b…

Read More!

NYN MEDIA INSIGHTS PODCAST AT TECHCON: ENHANCING YOUR MESSAGE WITH SOCIAL MEDIA

Zach Williams on Dec 22, 2017

A successful marketing campaign can make or break a nonprofit, but keeping up with the latest technology can be a challenge. Social media in particular requires a proactive approach. Posting to Twitte…

Read More!