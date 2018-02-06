Gov. Cuomo's budget short changes New York's nonprofit workers

James A. Parrott on Feb 05, 2018

NYN Media Buzz: Feb. 6, 2018

Zach Williams on Feb 06, 2018

NYN Media Insights Podcast: Close to Home under threat in Gov. Cuomo’s proposed budget

Zach Williams on Feb 01, 2018
NYN Media Insights podcast: Grading the government on fulfilling contracts

Zach Williams on Jan 18, 2018

Delayed payments often accompany government grants and when they do, nonprofits can be left holding the bag. But a new grading system assesses how well New York state and local government fulfill thei…

How protecting religious freedom endangers LGBT elders

Aaron Tax on Jan 30, 2018

LGBT older adults are less likely to have access to healthcare and critical aging services and support than their cisgender and straight peers because of discrimination and fear of discrimination. To…

This study found ways states can leverage Medicaid to help nonprofits make society better

Zach Williams on Feb 02, 2018

Medicaid can fund a lot of things besides doctor’s visits and medical care. And there can be monetary benefits for nonprofits who work with the state to provide patients social supports ranging fr…

What you need to do if your organization becomes the wrong type of hashtag

Andrew Blum and Chris Cloud on Jan 19, 2018

Many nonprofits receive a quarter of all their annual donations at the end of the calendar year, so January is a very busy time. But as you are digging out from December and looking ahead to 2018, hav…

