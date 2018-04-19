GOSO co-Founder and CEO Mark Goldsmith with Broadway actor and GOSO advisory board member John Leguizamo.

Photo: (Getting Out Staying Out)

A $5 million grant program called the Women’s Fund has been created to support film and theater projects by, for, or about women. Mayor Bill de Blasio, Deputy Mayor for Housing and Economic Development Alicia Glen and Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment Commissioner Julie Menin announced the fund yesterday according to a press release. It is part of a series of initiatives aimed at combating gender bias in the film and television industries. The MOME Women’s Fund will award cash grants of up to $50,000 to help shepherd to completion a work in progress that includes a meaningful female production or writing credit, or includes a female protagonist..



Getting Out and Staying Out Advisory Board member John Leguizamo was in attendance on April 17, when the New York City-based post-prison reentry nonprofit held a talent showcase at The Apollo, according to a press release. The event was designed to encourage the young people—many of whom have spent time at Rikers Island or have been otherwise involved with the criminal justice system—to explore artistic expression as a means of empowerment alongside their employment and educational goals. Leguiziamo, has mentored GOSO participants and performed on Rikers Island. Also on hand were GOSOArts mentors Mari, a Harlem-based rapper, singer, and producer, and public speaking coach and performer Robert Galinsky.