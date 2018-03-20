Rebuilding Together NYC mobilized volunteers on March 17 to bring lighting to the Brownsville neighborhood in Brooklyn. (Illustration by Zach Williams/ NYN Media)

The 2018 NYN Media 40 Under 40 list is out! An April 12 breakfast will honor the recipients as rising stars in the New York state nonprofit sector. Rob Davis, chairman emeritus of Help For Children/Hedge Funds Care and John Ewing, president of Math for America, will speak at the event, which will be held at the New York Academy of Sciences in Manhattan.

Christine Heenan, founder and president of private equity organization Clarendon Group, has joined the Rockefeller Foundation as its new vice president for policy, partnerships and communications, the foundation announced on March 19. She previously worked as a vice president of of public affairs and communications at Harvard University.

Rebuilding Together NYC and 25 volunteers from the National Black Law Students Association mobilized on March 17 in Brownsville, Brooklyn for a public safety initiative. Twenty-five lights were installed on a residential corridor in the neighborhood as part of Rebuilding Together NYC’s “Light It Up” initiative, which began as an effort to revitalize areas hit by Hurricane Sandy, according to a press release. The goal is to install 100 lights by the end of the year, starting in Brownsville, a low-income neighborhood with a large concentration of public housing.

ProPublica now helps people search for anyone who works for nonprofit organizations. The online Nonprofit Explorer tool now has a tab where you can search for anyone listed on electronic tax returns filed between 2014 and 2017, the investigative journalism nonprofit announced last week.