Touro College Graduate School students left to right, Harlem resident Patricia Sanchez, Christian Rodriguez, Veronique Green and Jhavon Kornegay. (Contributed)

Casey Family Programs, which offers child welfare grants across the country, has a new tool called the Community Opportunity Map. This interactive map uses census data to display how housing, family, economic and demographic statistical indicators of family and child wellbeing intersect at locations across the country – and how that may put certain children at higher levels of risk compared to their counterparts elsewhere. Here’s a link to the map, and another link to more information about how to use it.

The New York-based nonprofit charity God’s Love We Deliver celebrated its 33rd anniversary with a concert on March 15. Celebrities including Keith Richards, Ziggy Marley, Bill Murray, Whoopi Goldberg, Kevin Bacon, Norah Jones and others lent some star power to the event, which raised $2.1 million to help the organization which helps feed the hungry.

Brooklyn-based Sephardic Community Youth Center won a $291,495 contract to provide senior services on behalf of the New York City Department for the Aging, according to the City Record. The city Administration for Children’s Services meanwhile awarded a $709,605 contract to Bethany Day Nursery for child care services.

Students from Touro College Graduate School of Social Work are heading up to Albany this Wednesday as part of Legislative Education Advocacy Day, according to a press release. The event will take place in the midst of Social Work Month, a time when 650,000 social workers call upon elected officials in New York and elsewhere to increase support for the field. Among the changes the students are looking for is financial relief from the costs of their graduate education as well as support for higher salaries for social workers.