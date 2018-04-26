April 25 was Denim Day in honor of survivors of sexual assault. (Images by Shutterstock; Illustration by Zach Williams/ NYN Media)

Catholic Charities Neighborhood Services has won a three-year, 19.4 million dollar contract with the New York City Department of Social Services. The money will fund Homebase homelessness prevention services in Queens, according to the City Record. Catholic Charities Community Services of the Archdiocese of New York meanwhile won a similar contract – a three-year, $10.6 million contract to provide Homebase services in the Bronx, according to the City Record.

Organizations across New York had activities to recognize Denim Day. The Center for Safety and Change for example livestreamed on Facebook a flash mob at the Palisades Center Mall in West Nyack. They also have posted a video that offers a more in-depth look at the issues surrounding the day, which advocates for sexual violence survivors. The “denim” part refers to an infamous case where an Italian perpetrator was let free because a judge deemed the survivor must have consented because her tight jeans required effort to take off.





Nonprofit Getting Out and Staying Out honored several people at an April 25 event in midtown Manhattan. CNN’s John Berman, co-anchor of “CNN Newsroom” hosted the event, according to a press release sent before the event. Jim St. Germain, author of the memoir A Stone of Home, and co-founder of the nonprofit Preparing the Leaders of Tomorrow was honored for his juvenile justice work. Matthew Galligan, president of real estate finance for CIT Group received recognition for his criminal justice reform work – as did Gabriel Hamani, CEO of BHI, a subsidiary of a large Israeli bank.





A special mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral honored the late Rusty Staub, a player for the New York Mets known for his philanthropic works. The Louisiana native demonstrated a commitment to his adopted city beyond baseball through his work with Catholic Charities, which partnered with the Rusty Staub Foundation to serve more than 9 million meals to the needy. He also established the NY Police and Fire Widows’ and Children’s Benefit Fund, according to the New York Post.





Send your press releases, photos, and word of your latest happenings to reporter Zach Williams at zwilliams@nynmedia.com.