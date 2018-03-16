The 2018 NYN FundCon brought together more than 100 nonprofit professionals from throughout the state to talk about fundraising. Illustration by Zach Williams/ NYN Media

The Chelsea Sexual Health Clinic in Manhattan has reopened after extensive renovations, the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene announced yesterday. The clinic now will offer expanded health services including HIV treatment initiation, HIV prevention medication such as daily pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) and emergency post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP), and quick start contraception. Other improvements remain in the works, according to a press release. Plenty of elected officials were on hand for the reopening.

Project Renewal has scored a $150,000 contract with the New York City Human Resources Administration to provide homeless prevention services to veterans, according to the City Record. Community Assistance Resources and Extended Services got $282,631 to fund developmental disabilities services. The Mayor’s Office of Criminal Justice meanwhile is asking for a six-month extension of public defender services for the following organizations as a longer-term deal is worked out through the end of the year:

Bronx Defenders

Brooklyn Defender Services

Legal Aid Society

Neighborhood Defender Service

New York County Defender Services

Queens Law Associates

The 2018 NYN FundCon brought together more than 100 nonprofit professionals from throughout the state to talk about fundraising. More than a dozen vendors joined them to network about services and the state of fundraising more generally. Here is a recorded webcast of one forum featuring a discussion about how to turn great events into solid fundraising opportunities.