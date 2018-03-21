The Music Conservatory of Westchester is continuing its arts programming with kids through its "Colors of Music Student Mural Contest" with a May 11 deadline. (Illustration by Zach Williams/ NYN Media)

The Coalition for the Homeless announced on March 20 that Mary Brosnahan, president and CEO, is stepping down after 30 years working at the organization, according to a statement on the organization’s website. The Denver native joined the organization in 1989 as the director of its New York office. She became executive director the following year and took her current title in 2012. She is credited with leading the organization from being a 13-person operation with a $1 million budget to having 77 employees and a $12 million budget. She is also one of the creators of ArtWalk NY, which has raised $10 million to help homeless people in the city, according to the statement.

Community Access will honor actress Gabourey Sidibe at its 44th Annual Good Neighbor Gala on May 3. The Academy Award-nominated actress (2009’s “Precious) will receive recognition for her work advocating on behalf of people struggling with mental health problems, according to a press release. This includes Gabourey herself, who wrote about her mental health struggles in her recent memoir.

The Center for Urban Communities Services received a $23.2 million contract from the New York City Department of Homeless Services, according to the City Record. The money will fund the operations of a safe haven for homeless adults at 112-114 W. 14th St. in Manhattan. The contract term was from Oct. 1, 2016 until September 30, 2021, according to the City Record.