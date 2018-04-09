Darren Walker, president of the Ford Foundation, will deliver the commencement speech at upstate Hamilton College's upcoming graduation. (Illustration by Zach Williams/ NYN Media)

Darren Walker, president of the Ford Foundation will deliver the commencement address at Hamilton College’s 2018 graduation in Clinton, N.Y., the school has announced. Walker, who previously worked as a vice president at the Rockefeller Foundation, will also receive an honorary degree at the May 20 event.

The Manhattan-based Women in Need has won a $253,450 contract with the New York City Department of Homeless Services, according to the City Record. The money will fund specialized services for homeless people and youth, according to the post. The contract will run to the end of this fiscal year. The Children’s Village received a $327,707.63 contract extension from the New York City Department of Probation, according to the City Record. The money will fund young adult justice programs, which will run to the end of this year. Another post to the City Record shows that the Administration for Children’s Services is looking for some engineering help for two juvenile justice facilities, Crossroads Juvenile Center and Horizon Juvenile Center.

The Brooklyn Bar Association Volunteer Lawyers Project elected its first emeritus board member on March 27, according to a press release. Terri Letica was a founding board member and “was instrumental in forming the concept and structure of the organization in 1990,” reads the press release.

About 600 people gathered on Long Island on March 10 to support a nonprofit that helps children and adults with developmental disabilities. The Plainview-based ACDS (formerly known as the Association for Children with Down Syndrome) honored lifelong Rockville Centre resident, mom and ACDS graduate Tracy Kirley at the annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration, held at the St. Agnes Parish Center in Rockville Centre, according to a press release. Tricia Leahy of Lynbrook was also honored for her work providing area teachers with behavioral and educational strategies to help special needs children, according to the press release.