HeartShare's Gala honored Arleen Baez of Alpine Woods Capital, Ila Eckhoff of BlackRock, Lori Stokes of Good Day New York, Mark and John Cronin of John’s Crazy Socks.

Photo: HeartShare

The WJCS-Westchester Jewish Community Services Gala at Brae Burn Country Club in Harrison, New York honored Suzanne Yearley, a Scarsdale resident, professional chef, cooking teacher, and longtime supporter and Board member of WJCS, and Robert Wiener, a Mamaroneck resident, Chairman of Maxx Properties, founder of the WJCS Wiener Academy for Young Women and passionate supporter of a host of additional philanthropic WJCS efforts that are enabling a successful trajectory for Westchester youth and families.

More than 300 Westchester community and business leaders and residents attended the event

Which celebrated the 75th Anniversary of WJCS. Funds raised will support mental health, parenting and after school programs, as well as autism, disabilities, home care, geriatric, and other services. MasterCard was honored as a corporate partner.



___

HeartShare Human services which supports children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, held its Spring Gala at the New York Marriott Marquis on Wednesday, April 11. The event titled “Celebrating Abilities, Building Futures” focused on taking the ‘dis’ out of disability. The theme focused on taking the ‘dis’ out of disability. The event honored Ila Eckhoff of BlackRock, Lori Stokes of Good Day New York, Mark and John Cronin of John’s Crazy Socks, and Arleen Baez of Alpine Woods Capital. Program participants and honorees alike shared their stories about their strengths and achievements, according to a press release

___

The 10 cities who are finalists for Bloomberg Philanthropies Engaged Cities Award have been announced, and New York is not one of them, according to a press release. The award is an effort to honor cities that work creatively with their citizens to solve public problems and is part of Michael R. Bloomberg’s American Cities initiative to empower city leaders and advance policy. This is the first year of the award, more than one hundered applications were received. The three winning cities, will be announced in May 2018 and receive a $100,000 grand prize underwritten by Bloomberg Philanthropies.





The 10 finalist cities are:

Bologna, Italy: It changed its regulations to allow public collaboration between citizens and city government to improve public spaces.

Boston, Massachusetts: The city shares data about unsafe streets and developed an app that encourages residents to improve their driving behaviors.

Fort Collins, Colorado: City leadership educated citizens about the budget process and collected feedback in order to aligns resources with community priorities.

Hamm, Germany: City leadership collaborated with residents to develop more than 540 acres of land into a public park to reconnect residents separated by the shutdown of the mining industry.

Helsinki, Finland: The city used a human-centered design approach to rapidly prototype, develop, and implement citywide programs and services.

Huntington, West Virginia: The city leadership developed an engaging approach to improve health outcomes for its residents.

Mexico City, Mexico: City leadership created a citywide campaign to elicit citizen opinions and proposals for the city constitution.

San José, California: The city invited citizens to submit their solutions resulting in a drone prototype capable of removing graffiti in difficult-to-reach places.

Santiago de Cali, Colombia: To combat a high level of violence, the city created local councils made up of residents in 15 neighborhoods and launched community projects to build trust between neighbors.

Tulsa, Oklahoma: The city brought city staff and citizens together in person and online to analyze the large amount of data the city had collected around public problems, such as income disparity and crime.