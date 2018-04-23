Gilbert Louis will replace outgoing IRI Executive Director Raymond J. DeNatale effective May 7, 2018 the board of directors has announced. According to a press release, IRI, a nonprofit that supports people with developmental disabilities, expanded to 23 group homes and merged with Queens Parent Resource Center under DeNatale’s watch. The merger in July 2016 was the culmination of a three-year affiliation between the two nonprofits; they combined to pool resources.

Gilbert Louis has held several clinical and administrative positions in the human services field. He worked at The Institutes of Applied Human Dynamics, Inc. (IAHD) for 28 years and spent the last 15 as its associate executive director. For the past 15 years, Louis has served on the board of directors at Quality Services for the Autism Community (QSAC). He participated in a workgroup of the Office for People With Developmental Disabilities (OPWDD), which was charged with developing a value-based payment model as the field moved from a fee-for-service system to Medicaid managed care and was the senior researcher for the training guide for care managers which will be published this spring by OPWDD.



Edwin Gould Services For Children and Families was awarded $250,000 as a YWI/GRL community based organization that teaches young adults empowering and preventive measures to deal with forms of violence according to the City Record.



May 4 is the deadline to apply for the CRE Rising Fund. It partners CRE consultants with small nonprofits to complete consulting engagements at no cost, according to a press release. Projects should be geared towards meeting the needs of an organization’s target population. There is a short application process which you can learn about here. You will be asked to define the project that you would like assistance with.