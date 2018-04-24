The National Council for Behavioral Health will honor David Woodlock, CEO of the Institute for Community Living with the 2018 Visionary Leadership Award. (Illustration by Zach Williams/ NYN Media)

There’s a new member of the board at Junior Achievement of New York. John Gambale, currently works as president of the New York zone at insurance company AIG, where he has worked since 1999, according to a press release. In his new nonprofit role, Gambale will help the nearly 90-year-old nonprofit work with K-12 students from New York City, Long Island and the Lower Hudson Valley to make smart academic and economic choices.

Wes Moore, CEO of the Robin Hood Foundation will be a keynote speaker for Forward 2018. The marketing storytelling conference will be held in Boston, according to a press release. The event will emphasize storytelling skills, one area of expertise for Moore who has produced and co-hosted Coming Back with Wes Moore, a PBS miniseries about the challenges returning vets face.

More than $1.25 million is at stake at a public hearing scheduled for May 7, according to the City Record. The Administration for Children’s Services intends to use the Negotiated Acquisition Extension process to add six months to a contract with Abbot House, a nonprofit that operates two non-secure detention facilities in Queens. The hearing will take place 10 a.m. at 150 William Street, 9th floor, in Manhattan.

The National Council for Behavioral Health will honor David Woodlock, CEO of the Institute for Community Living, with the 2018 Visionary Leadership Award, according to a press release. He will receive the award at the National Council Conference, NatCon18 in recognition of his advocacy, which emphasizes a holistic approach to health care, including Behavioral Health Collaboratives.

