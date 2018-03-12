Caroline Kennedy has joined the board at the Carnegie Corporation of New York. (Illustration by Zach Williams/ NYN Media)

Caroline Kennedy has joined the Carnegie Corporation of New York Board of Trustees. The move was made effective on March 8, according to a press release from the New York City-based foundation, which supports work in education, democracy, international peace and security, and higher education and research in Africa. Kennedy – an attorney, author and of course presidential daughter – previously headed the New York City Mayor’s Office of Strategic Partnerships and served as vice chairwoman of the Fund for Public Schools, among other roles.

The New York City Department of Homeless Services is on a contract-approving streak, but details are a bit lacking. Manhattan-based Praxis Housing Initiatives has received a $26.1 million, five-year contract for services left undetailed in the City Record. Likewise a two-year, $647,000 contract with Enterprise People, an IT consultant in Washington D.C. lacks much description. Black Veterans for Social Justice meanwhile has a new two-year, $376,865 deal for adult emergency shelter services in commercial hotels in Brooklyn. That same group also received a $478,000 contract for the same services elsewhere. Safe Passage Project Corporation got a $160,000 contract to help unaccompanied minors and their families. Brooklyn Neighborhood Improvement Association also got in on the action with a $740,496 contact to provide shelter services for families with children at Kianga House, a facility in Brooklyn.

New York City First Lady Chirlane McCray is promoting her signature mental health initiative ThriveNYC at the New York City Bar Association, according to a press release from the Mayor’s Office. The event will take place a 6:15 p.m. on March 12 at 42 West 44th St. in Manhattan.