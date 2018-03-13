Two rallies in Albany today respectively call upon state government to increase funding for human services nonprofits and opioid treatment in jails and prisons. (Illustration by Zach Williams/ NYN Media)

Strong Nonprofits for a Better New York, a statewide coalition of more than 350 human services organizations, is mobilizing in Albany today. A press release details that a press conference scheduled for 11 a.m. on March 13 will call on the state to increase funding for wages in nonprofit contracts. Nine state lawmakers are scheduled to join the group outside the Capitol. The coalition will also commemorate Women’s History Month by highlighting notable women in human services past and present.

And at the same time …

County Mental Health commissioners, law enforcement officials, state lawmakers, and the New York State Association of Counties, are congregating at 11 a.m. outside the Legislative Office Building in Albany. The event – organized by the NYS Conference of Local Mental Hygiene Directors – will call on state government to provide more funding for opioid treatment in jails and prisons, according to a press release. A Vox article published today examines this issue nationwide.

Citizens Committee for New York City hosted its annual gala last night, raising more than $1 million to support low-income communities, according to a press release. Bill Clinton stopped by via video conference to honor his friend and fellow politico Vernon Jordan. NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill also attended, presenting awards to honor Denise Cosom of the anti-recidivism grassroots organization Young Gents Society and urban farmer and food justice activist Brenda Duchene of Isabahlia Ladies of Elegance Foundation.

The New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene released a litany of contract approvals today, according to the City Record. Here are the highlights:

- Community Assistance Resources and Extended Services received $282,631 for developmental disabilities services.

- God`s Love We Deliver got $150,500 for home delivered meals to seriously ill children and caregivers.

- Bailey House won $255,000 for mental health services.

- New York Foundling Hospital received nearly $2 million for “mental hygiene children and youth.”

- Project Hospitality got $1 million for mental hygiene services.

- Puerto Rican Family Institute got $6.8 million.

- Community Health Center received $117,187 for immigrant health services