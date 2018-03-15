Elizabeth Santiago is the executive director of the Center for Safety and Change in Rockland County. (Illustration by Zach Williams/ NYN Media)

Today is the 2018 NYN Media FundCon. The Manhattan event will include a Facebook Live broadcast of a panel discussion, scheduled for 11:05 a.m. (UPDATED for 10:50a.m.), available here on the NYN Media Facebook page. The hashtag of the day is #NYNFundCon.

Creating and implementing a successful event while raising significant funds: The importance of relationships, long-term planning, staying focused and building an events team.

- Stephanie Nilva, executive director, Day One (moderator)

- Sonya Shields, chief officer for external relations and advancement,

Brooklyn Community Services

- Leslie Lone, events manager, Good Shepherd Services

- Erin Star, co-founder, Inspire Hearts Fundraising

Follow NYN Media on Twitter for all the live tweeting, hashtagging and a peek at the organizations and vendors represented at the all-day event.

Center for Safety and Change is touting the awards won by Executive Director Elizabeth Santiago. She was honored by Nyack Center’s annual Women of Leadership and Vision Brunch in Nyack on March 10, which recognizes the leading women of Rockland County. Then Santiago – an expert in domestic violence, sexual assault and violence against women, according to a press release – headed to Albany where on March 13 she was among the inductees to Strong Nonprofits for a Better New York’s Women in Human Services Hall of Fame.

The New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance is looking for applications for a total of $982,000 in Operational Support for AIDS Housing funding, according to the state Grants Gateway. Any grant would be for an anticipated five years and applications are due by May 4.