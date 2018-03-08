New York Common Pantry celebrated its Fill the Bag Benefit on March 1 at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in Manhattan. (Illustration by Zach Williams/ NYN Media)

New York Common Pantry celebrated its Fill the Bag Benefit at a March 1 event at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in Manhattan. More than 400 people attended the event, a spokesperson wrote in an email, and nearly $900,000 was raised to reduce hunger and food insecurity throughout New York City. Special guests at the event included Deputy Bronx Borough President Marricka Scott-McFadden and Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer.

More than 600 people attended PASE’s 25th anniversary event on Feb. 27. A press release said that five after school educators were honored at the midtown Manhattan event. More than $700,000 was raised at the vent to benefit after school programs throughout New York City.

Samuel Ross Jr., founder of the nonprofit Green Chimneys, died at age 89 on Feb. 28. Ross founded the nonprofit school and human services agency for special needs children at age 19 in 1947 on a small dairy farm in Brewster, according to Putnam County’s Hamlet Hub, which wrote a detailed obituary honoring the life of this “leader and innovator” in therapeutic education.

TADA! Youth Theater held its 2018 gala in Tribeca, Manhattan on March 5. The event honored award-winning actress Leslie Uggams and director Tommy Tune. More than 200 people attended the event, which raised more than $140,000, according to a press release. The money will help support musical theater programs for young people of different backgrounds.