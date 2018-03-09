Iris House said in a press release that it has two new projects to combat rising HIV rates among women in New York City. Executive Director Ingrid Floyd will cut the ribbon on the organization’s newest mobile outreach and testing unit on March 10 in commemoration of National Women and Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day. Iris House will also expand its Love Your Life campaign, which uses photography in partnership with Voces Latinas to raise awareness about HIV among women of color.

Brooklyn-based Home/Life Services won a $14.7 million contract from the New York City Department of Homeless Services. The money will fund stand alone transitional residences for homeless families at 1792 Lafayette Ave. in the Bronx, according to the City Record.

Asian Women Giving Circle is looking for grant proposals from individual artists and Asian American women-led organizations in New York City. A total of five to eight grants of a maximum of $15,000 are expected to be given out this round to promote progressive social transformation and awareness of the issues affecting Asian American women, girls and families. More information can be found here.