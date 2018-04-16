According to the City Record, New York City Economic Development Corporation is looking for project proposals, from nonprofits that want to acquire, construct, and/or renovate industrial real estate in the city. Interested bidders should visit theNYCEDC websiteto learn more about the program. An optional informational session will also be held on Friday, April 27, 2018 at NYCEDC. To attend RSVP by email to industrialdeveloperfund@edc.nyc on or before April 24, 2018.

___

Art and education philanthropist Dorothy Lichtenstein was honored at the annual Stars of Stony Brook Gala. Alec Baldwin, Academy Award-winning actress Mercedes Ruehl and celebrity chef and The Chew co-host Carla Hall were among those who toasted the honoree for her support of up and coming filmmakers, writers and fine artists. Also in attendance were SUNY Chancellor Kristina Johnson and SUNY Board Trustee Merryl Tisch, according to a press release.

___

Gov. Andrew Cuomo designated Katherine Nicholls as the new chair of the New York State Council on the Arts. Nicholls is a business executive with over 30 years of experience in marketing, operations and company leadership who currently serves on the New York State Council on the Arts and the New York State Tourism Advisory Council. “I am honored to take on the role of Chair and look forward to working even more closely with the staff and Council to support and advance our state’s arts and culture on behalf of the people of New York,” Nicholls said according to a press release. The outgoing chair was Dr. Barbaralee Diamonstein-Spielvogel who completed her term.

___

Brad Williams, executive director of the New York State Independent Living Council, created the NYS Disability Rights Hall of Fame to recognize the contributions of people with disabilities whose lifelong work has substantially taken place in New York State. On Thursday, April 26, 2018, NYSILC will induct its inaugural members at the the Hilton Garden Inn at 235 Hoosick Street in Troy, NY, according to a press release.





The inductees are:

Clifton Perez, Systems, Advocate, Independent Living Center of the Hudson Valley

Marilyn E. Saviola, Senior Vice President for Advocacy and the Women’s Health Program,

Douglas J. Usiak, Executive Director, Western New York Independent Living

Anna Fay (posthumous)

Patricio (Pat) Figueroa, Jr. (posthumous)

Constance Laymon (posthumous)

Terence J. Moakley (posthumous)

Michael Peluso (posthumous)

Visit here for further information about the NYS Disability Hall of Fame.