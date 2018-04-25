Lauren Moraski has joined the board and Stanley Smith is the new director of development at Rebuilding Together. (Photos by Rebuilding Together; Illustration by Zach Williams)

There’s new blood at Rebuilding Together NYC, a nonprofit that helps low-income people maintain the safety and health of their homes and communities. Lauren Moraski, managing editor of culture at HuffPost, has joined the nonprofit’s board of directors. Stanley Smith has also joined the organization as the director of development. He previously worked as the development director for GENYOUth.

The Vera Institute of Justice held its 12th annual gala in Manhattan on Monday, April 23. Those in attendance included Lin-Manuel Miranda, Clinton confidante Vernon Jordan, and former New York City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito, who was among those honored. More than $1.1 million was raised at the event, according to a press release.

A new CEO has arrived at GallopNYC, a nonprofit that helps people with disabilities through therapeutic horseback riding. Nicole Cicogna will start in the role on July 1, bringing 20 years of experience in the private and nonprofit sectors, according to a press release. She has served as the executive director of the nonprofit Hartley House since January 2009, where she previously worked as director of development.





Patch has the details on the new director for the Division of Veterans Services in Dutchess County. County Executive Marcus Molinaro selected Marc Coviello for the role following the retirement of Nelson Eddy Rivera, according to the story from the local news site.

A new affordable housing complex from the nonprofit Camba will bring more affordable housing to Brooklyn. Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the opening yesterday of the $100 million project, known as CAMBA Gardens Phase II. The project brings 293 new apartments – 182 of which are set aside for formerly homeless people – to the grounds of King’s County Hospital in the Wingate section of Brooklyn.

A press release called the project “a national model for co-locating housing and healthcare,” a point touted by Cuomo.

"CAMBA Gardens II is a prime example of how we can provide our most vulnerable New Yorkers the opportunity to move forward and upward with their lives by living independently in a compassionate community that takes their interests and goals to heart, building a better New York for all,” Cuomo said.





Details are few, but the New York City Procurement Policy Board – part of the Mayor's Office of Contract Services – is getting together on May 1. The meeting is planned for 2 p.m. in the Rockaway Conference Room at 253 Broadway in Manhattan, according to the City Record.

