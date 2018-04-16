Philanthropy New York reports that Susan G. Komen Greater NYC is looking for Letters of Intent for a new funding opportunity for organizations that have current or proposed patient navigation programs in Nassau, Suffolk, Westchester, and Rockland Counties. Funding would be used to promote cross functional collaboration between organizations to improve care for breast cancer. Grant requests for the Patient Navigation Collaboration Pilot Program may be submitted for a maximum of $100,000 and LOIs must be received by Friday, April 27, 2018 at 5:00 PM. You can find the Letter of Intent, Patient Navigation Initiative Executive Summary, and Community Profile here.

The Citi Foundation has announced that it is inviting leading youth-focused community organizations to submit innovative ideas for connecting low-income young adults, ages 16-24, to workplace skills training and employment opportunities. The deadline to apply is Wednesday, May 23, 2018. For more information on the Fund’s eligibility requirements and to apply, visit the Youth Workforce Fund website here.

Community Access, a supportive housing and social services provider and advocate for people with mental health concerns, will be honoring Gabourey Sidibe. The Oscar-nominated actress who made her film debut in the 2009 film Precious will be honored as Mental Health Advocate of the Year at their 44th Annual Good Neighbor Gala on Thursday, May 3 at 583 Park Avenue. In her recent memoir “This Is Just My Face: Try Not to Stare,” Gabourey candidly discusses her mental health struggles, according to a press release.

Imani House, a Brooklyn nonprofit providing health and education services to families and immigrants throughout the borough, held a fundraising event for their programs called “Let’s Dance! Dancing through the Decades.” It featured R&B music, Chicago-style stepping and slide line dances while footage of IHI’s afterschool and adult literacy programs played on big screens. Imani House, which reaches over 15,000 marginalized youth, families, women and immigrants each year in Brooklyn and Liberia, West Africa, is considering making Let’s Dance! a recurring event, according to a press release.