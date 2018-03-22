A new affordable housing development in upper Manhattan represents a collaborative effort among nonprofits and government agencies. (Contributed)

Mayor Bill de Blasio and First Lady Chirlane McCray announced yesterday that Alexis Confer will be the first executive director of Thrive NYC. Confer will oversee the $850 million effort to address mental illness and substance abuse. She previously served in the de Blasio administration as chief of staff to former deputy mayor Richard Buery. She also worked as Pennsylvania deputy field director at Obama for America 2012.

The New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene released about $2 million worth of contract approvals on March 21. The recipients included:

Help Social Service Corporation received about $1 million for congregate supportive housing services

received about $1 million for congregate supportive housing services QSAC received a $304,000 contract for “Autism awareness initiative medicaid redesign services.”

received a $304,000 contract for “Autism awareness initiative medicaid redesign services.” Young Adult Institute got a $175,000 contract for Autism awareness services.

got a $175,000 contract for Autism awareness services. Astor Services For Children and Families got a $200,000 contract for court involved youth mental health medicaid redesign services.

New York Lawyers for the Public Interest will help immigrants access health services with a $250,000 contract.

A new 175-unit affordable housing development in upper Manhattan will include a new public library and community programming. The development brought a wide range of public agencies and nonprofits together for its development including the Robin Hood Foundation – whose $5 million grant will help fund the new library – The Children’s Village, New York Public Library and the New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development, which announced the project earlier this month, according to a press release. “The Eliza, named in honor of Eliza Hamilton, will be developed by a joint venture between the Community League of the Heights (CLOTH), Ranger Properties, Alembic, and The Children’s Village,” the press release reads.