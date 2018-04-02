Friedrichs Affordable Senior Housing at Warburg in Mt. Vernon celebrated its fifth anniversary in March. (Contributed)

A new report from the Vera Institute of Justice investigates lessons from New York state’s overdose education and Naloxone distribution program to help the recently incarcerated. The program made progress in training inmates, family members and corrections staff to recognize and respond to the signs of opioid overdose. More incarcerated people also received naloxone kits upon release, according to a statement from the Vera Institute of Justice. However, distrust of the justice system and skepticism about laws that offer legal protections for people reporting overdoses remain challenges, according to the statement. Read the study here.

Queens-based Samaritan Daytop Village scored a $45 million contract with the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, according to the City Record. The money will fund “engagement and stabilization treatment NYPD referral services.” The Staten Island Mental Health Society received a $312,000 contract with the department for developmental disabilities services. Sloan-Kettering Institute for Cancer Research also received a department contract – $200,000 for immigrant health services. The Manhattan-based Seamen’s Society for Children and Families meanwhile received a contract renewal from the New York City Department of Social Services/ Human Resources Administration for domestic violence and emergency intervention services, according to the City Record.

Friedrichs Affordable Senior Housing at Warburg celebrated its fifth anniversary, according to a press release. The Mount Vernon facility opened in 2013 and provides housing for more than 62 seniors. “It is my hope that we can replicate this effort in other parts of the region for what continues to be an unmet need,” said David J. Gentner, Wartburg president, said in the press release.