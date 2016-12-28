In case you missed any of our information packed conferences this year covering everything from fundraising to operations, here are two segments from our MarkCon and TechCon conferences to sharpen your skills over the holiday break.

The first is a conversation around determining appropriate key performance indicators for your organization’s social media engagement initiatives and reporting them to the C-Suite, from our workshop on “Using Data-Driven Analytics to Enhance and Improve Targeting Prospects and Measuring Impact.” The first voice you hear will be that of moderator Leslie Gottlieb, Director of Communication and Marketing with JCCA. The panelists were Kristina Villarini, Director of Social Impact, Caring Across Generations, Kevin Moran, Co-Founder and Principal, Integral LLC and Kathryn Klopp, ‎director of marketing, Sheltering Arms NY.

In the second segment we take you to a discussion on cybersecurity from a workshop titled “What every nonprofit needs to know about cloud computing,” from TechCon, held this December. As hacking and cybersecurity dominate more of the discussion around technology, nonprofits need to make sure their data won’t be compromised. The first person you’ll hear is Thomas Capone the executive director of the New York Distance Learning Association, followed by Michael Jakob of Carriage Trade Insurance Agency, additional panelists include Thomas Dewar of Lutheran Social Services of New York, Paul Chernick of Teach for America and Guido Gabriele of Grassi & Co.

