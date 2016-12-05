It’s true. Among the various ways our world has changed since the last NYN Review, one small one is this: Our December print issue of the New York Nonprofit Review will be our last. NYN Media’s content will now be exclusively featured in a nonprofit-dedicated section of City & state magazine. Staff of nonprofit organizations can subscribe to C&S’ weekly edition for free by going to: Cityandstateny.com/subscribenow.

We will continue to present all of the interesting content you’ve become accustomed to – including our Agency of the Month and Front-line Hero profiles. There will also be times when a nonprofit-focused story by our reporters becomes a cover story or prominent feature for City & State. However our website, www.nynmedia.com, will now become the primary home of our full-length original content and selected pieces will appear in condensed form in C&S’ magazine.

There will be no changes to the NYN Daily e-newsletter. It will become an even more vital instrument for alerting you to the content on our website and sector-related news from across the state. So please stay engaged and continue to encourage your colleagues to subscribe.

Though this change is sudden, there is much to gain. By becoming a part of C&S’s magazine, we will become a weekly – meaning more timely and relevant coverage. Our coverage will also become more comprehensive as C&S’ reportage on New York policy and politics provides context for much of your work.

The spotlight section of our final issue is advocacy and engagement, a timely focus indeed when the presidential election’s results portend this to be a season where advocacy for the most vulnerable among us will require more courage, determination and vigilance than before. We hope you enjoy these articles and find something helpful therein. Note that most articles have been condensed for the print edition; see the full length versions on our website. As always, keep in touch so that we can continue to be a forum for the news and trends that directly affect you.

To our future,

Aimée Simpierre