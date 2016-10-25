City Councilwoman Helen Rosenthal not only represents the Upper West Side, she also co-chairs the Women's Caucus and chairs Contracts Committee. She joined us recently in the studio to talk to editor-at-large Aimee Simpierre about what the Contracts Committee does and what she thinks should be done to improve city and state contracts with nonprofits. We also profiled Rebuilding Together NYC, which has volunteers repair homes, retrofit community centers and deliver workforce development. With the fourth anniversary of Superstorm Sandy this week, the group’s executive director, Kimberly George, talked about the state of repairs and how residents are living in an invisible crisis.

If you don't see our podcast on iTunes, it should appear once you subscribe to the NYN Media Insights channel. You can also listen to our podcast via the embedded player above, using Stitcher on your web browser, or via your podcast app on iPhone and Android. Search for NYN Media Insights.