* Are those contract dollars you just received an exchange transaction or a contribution? The latest NYN Media Insights podcast features nonprofit accounting experts from BDO discussing how the Financial Accounting Standards Board is helping you settled that question.

* Today’s Buzz has selfies from the 2018 NYN Media 40 Under 40, and an update on what Wes Moore is up to. There are also five new board members at Delivering Good, New York City contracts going to nonprofits – and nonprofit bigwigs being named by Bill de Blasio to a city commission tasked with saving democracy in the city.



* The 2020 census citizenship question will likely affect New York’s headcount because many immigrant households may skip the survey, but NYC has a plan to fight back, City & State writes.

TOP NEWS:

* With little notice, April 5 brought a decisive defeat to a longstanding lawsuit brought by Legal Aid – initially pressed in 2013 against the Bloomberg administration – for a right to age-appropriate shelter for homeless youth, City Limits writes.



* Family members of Saheed Vassell, the mentally ill man killed by police in Crown Heights last week gathered at City Hall to add nuance and humanity to the portrait of Vassell that has emerged since his violent death — the ninth time police have killed an emotionally disturbed person since 2015, WNYC reports.



* The U.S. House version of the farm bill released Thursday raised the stakes in a partisan clash over the food-stamps program by proposing five to six million food-stamp recipients become subject to stricter work requirements, Politico reports.

* Money donated by New Yorkers through checkboxes on their tax returns isn’t getting to charities fast enough, with $15.7 million of the $59 million collected since 1982 still in state accounts, according to state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, the Daily News reports.

* The Legal Aid Society filed a class-action lawsuit to demand a rent rebate for the thousands of New York City Housing Authority residents who went without heat or hot water this winter, The New York Times reports.

* New York City said pharmacies would sell naloxone without a prescription, but only a third of the 720 outlets on its list had the drug and knew the rules, The New York Times reports.

* America’s black mothers and babies are in a life-or-death crisis and the answer to the disparity in death rates has everything to do with the lived experience of being a black woman in America, The New York Times Magazine reports.

IN DEPTH:

* Homeless students in New York City need a school devoted to them to address their unique set of educational, physical, and emotional needs, Ralph da Costa Nunez, president of the Institute for Children, Poverty, and Homelessness, writes in City Limits.

* Appointing yet another white, male director is a missed opportunity for the Metropolitan Museum of Art, a former fellow at the museum, writes in The New York Times.

* Housing New York City’s senior citizens is a looming crisis, and we are already beginning to see that disaster results when we don’t take the necessary steps to prepare, Karen Haycox is the Chief Executive Officer of Habitat for Humanity New York City, writes in the Observer.

* Account holders of donor-advised funds tend to be wealthier, savvier in terms of taking advantage of the tax implications of their gifts, and — according to new research — they prioritize their gifts differently than the general donating public, The NonProfit Times writes.

NATIONAL FOCUS:

* The Justice Department’s explanation for ending a program that helps detained immigrants know their rights makes no sense, reports The Intercept.

* An 82 percent spike in corporate sustainability reporting among S&P companies could mean a bump in nonprofit-corporate partnerships will follow, The NonProfit Times reports.

* There may be a relationship between the spanking of children, the type of neighborhood the children live in and the likelihood of a report of abuse or neglect to Child Protective Services, according to a new study, Chronicle for Social Change reports.

KICKER: “With almost 10 percent of NYC’s students living in a state of homelessness, creating a discrete group of Jump Start schools makes sense. It should not be seen as an effort to segregate these students, but to elevate them.” - Ralph da Costa Nunez, president of the Institute for Children, Poverty, and Homelessness, via City Limits.





