* Changes to the Earned Income Tax Credit and the Child Tax Credit could help working New Yorkers, Ron Deutsch, the Executive Director of the Fiscal Policy Institute, and Reg Foster, the President and CEO of United Way of New York State write.

TOP NEWS:

* Gov. Andrew Cuomo says among the items approved in the new state budget is 20 billion dollars for New York's homeless, however that appears to hold the line on funding for New York's five-year plan, WBFO reports.

* The William R. Kenan, Jr. Charitable Trust, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and the Tisch School of the Arts at New York University have announced a 6 million dollar initiative to explore how arts organizations can better serve diverse communities in New York City, according to Philanthropy News Digest.

* Nearly a month ago, a women's homeless shelter opened in Prospect Heights, Brooklyn and hardly anyone noticed, including many of its neighbors, DNAinfo reports.

* A foundation run by the youngest son of billionaire investor Warren Buffett is announcing its strategy for distributing 90 million dollars to help improve the lives of young women and girls of color in the United States, NBC New York writes.

* The National Council of Nonprofits’ work to support the Johnson Amendment has resulted in a letter cosigned by almost 4,500 nonprofit organizations “from every state and every segment of the charitable and foundation communities” supporting the law and opposing any repeal effort, Nonprofit Quarterly writes.

* Using one of the LinkNYC tablets, New Yorkers can now tap into an app’s robust database of food pantries, emergency housing, childcare, healthcare, transportation assistance and financial aid programs located within that zip code, CityLab writes.

* The New York state Assembly recently passed legislation banning the controversial practice of conversion therapy for minors, the Daily Orange writes.

* Young black and Latino men are more likely than any other group to be the victims of violent crime, but society has devoted few resources to helping these young men heal after their violent encounters, according to researchers with the Vera Institute of Justice, WBEZ reports.

* Nonprofit Quarterly writes about the offloading and planned closure of prisons across New York State.

************

************

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION:

* President Donald Trump signed legislation aimed at cutting off federal funding to Planned Parenthood and other groups that perform abortions, a move cheered by conservatives who have clamored to impose curbs on reproductive rights, the New York Times writes.

* Alarming ads on Breitbart and InfoWars from the humanitarian medical group Doctors of the World, click through to a site that seeks to humanize Syrian refugees, according to Buzzfeed.

* Labor unions Actors’ Equity and American Federation of Musicians say that if Trump is serious about creating jobs in the nation’s heartland then he needs to rethink his proposal to eliminate federal funding for the National Endowment for the Arts, the agency that helps fund the not-for-profit groups behind thousands of the theater and music productions seen every year in middle America, In These Times writes.





IN DEPTH:

* The New York Times speaks with Peter A. Nadosy and Darren Walker of the Ford Foundation after its move to commit 1 billion dollars to investments that “earn not only attractive financial returns but concrete social returns as well.”

* In a podcast, Raj Kumar, editor-in-chief of Devex, talks with the Chronicle of Philanthropy about how the tools of for-profit finance have been carried over to the nonprofit arena to tackle huge undertakings in health and education.

* The lack of shared understanding of the structures of financial capital inside nonprofits is a big problem, because capital helps organizations to both smooth out the inevitable rough spots and expand impact and improve quality, Consultants at Fiscal Management Associates write in Nonprofit Quarterly.

************

************

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS:

* A mural designed by a group of high school students attending The Baccalaureate School for Global Education in Astoria, will soon replace graffiti tags covering the walls of an old Long Island Rail Road overpass in Queens, DNAinfo writes.

* A housing facility for homeless LGBT youth named for "Golden Girls" star Bea Arthur will open its doors this summer, according to DNAinfo.





THIS WEEK’S PODCAST:

* We ask what happens when a city agency goes directly to community leaders to find out what their priorities are? That was the thinking behind the neighborhood health initiative that helped to inform the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene’s Take Care New York 2020 program which Dr. Oxiris Barbot, First Deputy Health Commissioner of the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene and Reverend Dr. Terry Troia of Project Hospitality joined us to discuss.

************

NYN BUZZ:

* The Long Island Community Foundation’s board of advisors recently approved 252,500 dollars in grants to help 14 nonprofits encourage the arts and make it accessible for special needs youth, help vulnerable Long Islanders with food stamp benefits, restore our Island’s natural habitats, and create innovative college-prep programs. Funded projects also will help advocate for transit-oriented development in Hicksville and Baldwin; provide free legal services for veterans; and provide care for young victims of sexual abuse. This is the Foundation’s first round of grants for 2017, following its total giving of nearly $1.5 million total to 100 nonprofits last year from its competitive grants program. Overall, LICF and its donors granted nearly $8.2 million in 2016.

* On April 5, more than 340 people attended the New York City Mission Society’s annual Champions for Children Gala, raising a half million dollars to help youth and families in the city’s most underserved communities break the cycle of poverty and achieve success. Co-chaired by Jean Shafiroff and Katrina Peebles, the benefit honored actress and singer Diahann Carroll and entrepreneur Don Peebles, as well as recognized lifetime members of the Mission Society’s Board of Directors. WABC News Anchor Bill Ritter, a longtime supporter of the Mission Society, emceed the event. Performing were Kathy Sledge, the voice of Sister Sledge; acclaimed singer Alex Donner and his Orchestra, and students enrolled in the Mission Society’s free afterschool music education program, GRIOT.





GRANTS AND FUNDING:

* NYC nonprofits are invited to apply for PennPAC pro bono consulting support valued at approximately 60,000 dollars. Applications are due on May 22 and accepted applicants will be awarded the support of a team of six University of Pennsylvania alumni-volunteers for an 8-10 week consulting engagement. Consulting Engagements will begin in October and end by mid-December. Nonprofits are encouraged to apply if they meet eligibility criteria and seek support to address a strategic issue. Eligibility criteria includes having 501(c)(3) status, three or more paid, full-time staff and an operating budget of $350k or more. Strategic issues addressed in past PennPAC projects include growth planning, marketing strategy, communication strategy, funding strategy and financial analysis. PennPAC works closely with clients to craft detailed project plans that help ensure actionable deliverables. Learn more here.

************

************

NYN CAREERS

************

************

POLITICAL BULLETIN BY CITY & STATE:

* A sculptor is suing Trinity Church in Lower Manhattan for moving his bronze re-creation of a huge sycamore tree that was destroyed on Sept. 11, 2001, saying that the church had sent it to a church-owned site in Connecticut without telling him, the Times reports.

* Former Assemblyman Alec Brook-Krasny turned himself in after being linked to a massive Medicaid and painkiller scam and pleaded not guilty to conspiracy, health care fraud and scheming to defraud, the Daily News writes.

* A group of activists representing low-income customers and environmentalists are calling for Gov. Andrew Cuomo to nominate a so-called “People’s Commissioner” to the state Public Service Commission, someone who would represent issues facing needy New Yorkers, the Times Union reports.





UPCOMING EVENTS:

April 19 - The New York Women’s Foundation hosts “In Focus Where Women Stand: The First 100 Days of the New Administration.”

NYN EVENTS:

************

************

TODAY’S GOVERNMENT SKED:

11:15 a.m. – De Blasio hosts a press conference, Mariner’s Harbor Houses, 157 Barbant Ave., Staten Island.