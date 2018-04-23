FROM NEW YORK NONPROFIT MEDIA AND CITY & STATE:



* Allan Amico, founder and CEO of giving platform DonorUP writes for NYN Media that since mobile giving is a rapidly growing market, the nonprofit sector needs to draw millennials in by personalizing their experience.



* The New York City Council Environmental Protection Committee might not be the body’s most powerful, but it’s personal for Chairman Costa Constantinides, as the second-term Democrat representing Astoria and northwest Queens explained to City & State.

* Today’s Buzz has the latest on who set aside 2.5 million dollars to help improve the health outcomes of low-income people, who took over the sound system at Cipriani Wall Street, who’s joining the board of The Bottomless Closet and who’s been getting awards from the Department of Homeless services and the Department of Social Services.



TOP NEWS:

* The rich and famous who inhabit New York City’s storied Billionaires’ Row will soon have some less well-heeled neighbors following the city’s approval of a 140-bed homeless shelter near Columbus Circle, the Post reports.



* When he announced the voting rights restoration of parolees at Al Sharpton’s National Action Network, Gov. Andrew Cuomo got an ovation, but there’s tougher work ahead to help a community often failing to reintegrate after prison, the Daily News writes.



* Cuomo plans to fix the state’s weak sex trafficking laws with reforms to bring New York in line with federal laws recognizing anyone who prostitutes out minors is a sex trafficker which carries a felony charge and mandatory prison time, the New York Post reports.



* Last year’s Tax Cuts and Jobs Act are having harmful effects on New York’s nonprofits, New York City Comptroller Scott M. Stringer found in a recent report, according to a press release.

* More news below …

*Mother Jones reports on an ICE raid at an upstate New York dairy farm where large numbers of immigrants work in an industry suffering from low milk prices, farm closings and farmer suicides.



* The New York City Department of Education will penalize city high school students who take part in a half-day gun control protest Friday, which is expected to include about 5,000 students from more than 30 city high schools, the New York Post reports.



* U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand will be introducing the SNAP for KIDSAct to expand the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food assistance, in response to a proposal to impose stricter work requirements for SNAP recipients, Hudson360 reports.



* Crain’s reports that Mayor de Blasio’s excuses for only giving 350 dollars to charity last year – including helping out with tuition for a son at Yale University – don’t add up.

IN DEPTH:

* The Chronicle for Social Change reports that by this fall Riverbend Center for Higher Education, operated by Kansas-based child welfare service provider KVC Health Systems, will serve some 24 former foster youth at the nation’s first college for former foster youth.



* Vox profiles Kyle Kashuv, a 16-year-old junior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, who has emerged within conservative media as a “professional and respectful” alternative to anti-gun movement Parkland students like David Hogg and Emma Gonzalez.



*The New York Times published responses by Peter Provet, president and chief executive of Odyssey House and Scott Campbell executive director of the Elton John AIDS Foundation to an April 6th article about the Surgeon General’s push for Naloxone education to stop Opioid overdoses.

NATIONAL FOCUS:

* The Washington Post reports that American cities have seen a recent surge in deaths of homeless people due to soaring housing costs, extreme weather, the opioid epidemic, violent attacks and deadly viruses.



* The Hill reports that the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2018 incorporated a highly significant set of provisions to care for our nation’s sickest and frailest called the Creating High-Quality Results and Outcomes Necessary to Improve Chronic Care or CHRONIC Care Act.



* U.S. Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer said that he would introduce legislation to decriminalize marijuana at the federal level, marking a significant shift in policy for him and lending the movement to lower government barriers to the drug a powerful ally, Politico reports.

April 20 – Nonprofit Excellence Awards applications due

April 23 – Leake & Watt’s 2018 Spring Benefit

April 24 – Local leaders with impact panel discussion

May 1 – Data + The Greater Good

May 20 – AIDS Walk New York

June 4 – Screening of affordable housing documentary Miracle on 42nd street

KICKER: “The purpose of a walkout is to disrupt the system until we are heard and understood and action is taken,” Arielle Geismar, one of the organizers of a half-day gun-control protest by students. Via the New York Post.



