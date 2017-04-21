FROM NYN MEDIA:

* Twelve thousand families entered the New York City shelter system in fiscal year 2015, a 23 percent increase over the previous year, a new report from the Institute for Children, Poverty & Homelessness finds, according to Philanthropy News Digest.

* An organization selling pets on Long Island is being investigated by New York's attorney general amid accusations it is selling sick and dying puppies that are unfit for purchase, NBC New York reports.

* If Gov. Andrew Cuomo wants to address the gender wage gap, he should start by looking at his own policies of setting wages barely above the poverty line for social assistance workers under contract with the state, Michelle Jackson, the deputy director and general counsel of the Human Services Council of New York, writes in the Daily News.

* Sources said the New York City Department of Investigation is probing a housing program that allows tenants to buy their apartments for as little as 250 dollars because investigators suspect a scam, the New York Post reports.

* The city must get the homeless out of cluster sites then convert the apartments to affordable units, three City Councilmembers write in Crain’s.

* The City Council’s Committee on Housing and Buildings heard more than a dozen bills that would enhance tenant protections and combat abuses by landlords, Gotham Gazette reports.

* Independent Sector has announced that the estimated value of a volunteer hour in the U.S. reached $24.14 in 2016, up 2.5 percent from 2015, according to Philanthropy News Digest.

* Workers at Tom Cat bakery who face termination after a Department of Homeland Security audit found 31 employees without proper legal documentation, have set up a "Day Without Bread" action to draw attention to immigrant causes, Gothamist writes.

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION:

* Ivanka Trump said that she would donate the unpaid portion of her advance for writing a book called “Women Who Work” to charitable groups that help children in urban areas, the New York Times writes.

* Work requirements for Medicaid could lead to major changes in the social safety net under President Donald Trump, the New York Times writes.





IN DEPTH:

* Nonprofit Pro shares five findings to help organizations plan for improvements in your program, recruit volunteers and continue to make an impact in the communities you serve.

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS:

* According to a new report by Restoration, a Brooklyn-based community development organization, and the National Association of City Transportation Officials, Bed-Stuy saw 225 percent more Citi Bike trips in June 2016 than in June 2015, Next City writes.

* The nonprofit Publicolor helped children learn how to paint the walls of a public school in East Harlem, PIX11 reports.

* The New York Stem Cell Foundation officially opened its new 40,000 square foot Research Institute in Manhattan, one of the largest laboratories in the world devoted exclusively to stem cell research, the organization announced.

NYN BUZZ:

* Randall’s Island Park Alliance announced that it has been awarded a 175,000 dollar grant from the New York State Health Foundation to provide funding for free health and wellness programming at Randall’s Island Park, with a focus on increasing physical activity and nutrition education opportunities for underserved residents of East Harlem and the South Bronx. The 330-acre waterfront park offers a wide range of sports venues, cultural events and environmental exploration to the residents of these surrounding communities that are well above the citywide mean for instances of obesity, diabetes, and asthma. Using the funds awarded by NYSHealth, RIPA will expand its family-friendly exploration days at the Randall’s Island Urban Farm by doubling its hours of operation during weekends.

* The Fortune Society, one of the nation’s most respected nonprofit organizations offering services to formerly incarcerated men and women, hosted its 2017 Spring Benefit at City Winery in Soho. The benefit celebrated the power of theater and media to transform lives and was part of Fortune’s year-long 50th anniversary celebration. Attended by nearly 250 business leaders, philanthropists, criminal justice advocates, and others, the event raised over 160,000 dollars to support Fortune’s vast array of services that help their clients lead successful lives after involvement with the criminal justice system. Among the evening’s highlights was the recognition of Neil Barsky and Richard Feldman for raising awareness around criminal justice issues through media and the arts.





GRANTS AND FUNDING:

* The New York State Department of Health, Bureau of Women, Infant and Adolescent Health, announced funds to support comprehensive family planning and reproductive health services for low-income, uninsured and underinsured women and men of reproductive age, in high-need communities. The overarching goal of the New York State Comprehensive Family Planning and Reproductive Health Program is to improve the intendedness of pregnancy and improve birth outcomes for high-need women and families while reducing racial, ethnic and economic disparities in those outcomes. The FPP Request for Applications represents the continued commitment of NYS to support comprehensive public health programming that aligns with NYSDOH’s Title V Maternal and Child Health Services Block Grant. Read more here.

THIS WEEK’S PODCAST:

* We examine the Fair Fares coalition as a case study of an effective partnership. Nancy Rankin, Vice President for Policy Research and Advocacy with the Community Service Society of New York; Rebecca Bailin, Campaign Manager, for Riders Alliance; and Jaqi Cohen of the Straphangers Campaign talk about how they attracted media coverage, harnessed grassroots activism and helped more than 40 partners stay on the same page as their campaign gained momentum.





POLITICAL BULLETIN BY CITY & STATE:

* New York City firefighter William Tolley, a 14-year veteran of the department, fell from the roof of an apartment building while battling a fire in Ridgewood, Queens, and died, the Times reports.

* Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he increased the state budget by only 2 percent, which he called the lowest increase in spending in state history, but the Assembly said its analysis shows total state spending grew 5.6 percent over the last year, the New York Post reports.

* Paul Massey Jr., the Republican Party’s best funded candidate for New York City mayor, said he thinks people understand that he is de Blasio’s main competitor, but it seems that some in the party don’t share Massey’s understanding, the Daily News reports.





UPCOMING EVENTS:

April 25 -- New York Lawyers for the Public Interest and Foundation Center’s Nonprofit Formation Fundamentals Series workshop will focus on fundraising essentials.

NYN EVENTS:

* On June 15, NYN Media will host its third annual Nonprofit OpCon. This event focuses on streamlining processes and operations for nonprofits in New York. How do we make things easier and more pleasant for executive leadership, operations, IT, risk, finance, HR and more? There are new industry standards to consider, and new guidelines around applying for public funds to learn. Bring your organization into the 21st century and abandon old practices that are depleting your valuable resources. It’s a new day in the nonprofit industry; join us as we explore these insights and strategies. Click here to learn more.

TODAY’S GOVERNMENT SKED:

11 a.m. – “The Capitol Pressroom” features David Borton of Sustainable Energy Systems Inc., Walter Hang of Toxics Targeting, Blair Horner of New York Public Interest Research Group, AARP’s Laura Ehrich, the Times Union’s Rick Karlin, City & State’s Ashley Hupfl and others, WCNY.

6:30 p.m. – New York City School Chancellor Carmen Fariña delivers remarks at an Arts Matter event, Carnegie Hall, Weill Terrace Room, 154 W. 57th St., Manhattan.

7 p.m. and 10 p.m. – “Road to City Hall” features the Friday Reporters Roundtable, NY1.

7 p.m. – Public Advocate James delivers remarks at the Hamilton-Madison House's 38th annual June Lee Chinatown Banquet, Jing Fong Restaurant, 20 Elizabeth St., Manhattan.





POINT OF INTEREST:

Nearly 63 million Americans, or roughly one in four, volunteer a total of 8 billion hours of service, worth approximately 193 billion dollars, annually, via Philanthropy News Digest.