FROM NYN MEDIA:

* Against the backdrop of looming federal cuts and tightening budgets at the city and state levels, human services providers are scrambling to find ways to respond to the worsening fiscal crisis, but the situation isn’t entirely hopeless, experts said during a recent panel discussion.



* The United Neighborhood Houses and New York Immigration Coalition released responses to Mayor de Blasio's Executive Budget proposal, released Wednesday. We are collecting responses from organizations.

TOP NEWS:

* Internal reports from the city’s homeless shelter system from January to June last year reveal a system struggling to keep violence in check and a crackdown by the NYPD to regain control, NY1 reports.

* A Syracuse-area woman was sentenced to one to three years in state prison after failing to repay any of the 93,290 dollars she stole from her nonprofit employer, which serves people with mental illness and substance abuse issues, Syracuse.com writes.

* New York City has left nearly 900 apartments vacant in one of its affordable-housing programs, a report from Public Advocate Letitia James revealed, a situation that Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Thursday leaves him “perplexed,” the New York Post writes.

* Nonprofit Hub offers tips for nonprofits seeking to create lasting connections with companies in their community and beyond.

* NonProfit Pro offers five of the most important digital skills nonprofit professionals need to have in order to succeed in today’s digital media landscape.

* A museum dedicated to Jackie Robinson has been in the works for decades, but the Jackie Robinson Foundation only recently collected enough money to make it reality, according to the New York Times.

* The New York Times reviews a new book by David Callahan, “The Givers: Wealth, Power, and Philanthropy in a New Gilded Age,” which looks at the ways the super rich are shaping philanthropy and society.

* Anthony Romero, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union, said that Trump’s presidency has resulted in a level of coordination among organizations across geographies and focuses that he hadn’t seen in his previous 16 years leading the ACLU, the NonProfit Times writes in an article sharing civil rights organization’s thoughts on President Trump’s first 100 days.

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION:

* Three Republican members of Congress from New York say they need more time to consider recent changes to health care legislation, even though they supported an earlier version of the American Health Care Act, Politico New York writes.

* Civil rights advocates are set to protest today as U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions goes to the federal courthouse in Central Islip to discuss gang violence in Long Island communities, Newsday writes.

* Good Magazine offers a rundown of how the Trump administration is inadvertently leading to positive change.

* Trump’s proposal to slash individual and business taxes and erase a surtax that funds the Affordable Care Act would amount to a multitrillion-dollar shift from federal coffers to America’s richest families and their heirs, according to the New York Times.





IN DEPTH:

* A new study by the Blackbaud Institute provides research-backed best practices for marketing, promoting, soliciting and fulfilling a sustained giving program.

* To lower the risk of big philanthropic bets, funders should start with smaller, bolder ones, the Stanford Social Innovation Review writes.

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS:

* With the prospect looming of western Queens’ inundation by high-profile development projects—such as the BQX Trolley, Sunnyside Yards and Long Island City Core Rezoning— Queens residents took to the streets last week to demand that Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer oppose the projects, which protesters said would displace families residing in local neighborhoods, the Queens Tribune writes.

* Since 2001, technology nonprofit Code/Interactive has trained teachers, created curricula and supported students, PIX11 reports.

* The members of Girl Scout Troop 6000 were honored by the City Council for making history as the first troop in New York City history exclusively for homeless girls, according to the Times Ledger.





NYN BUZZ:

* St. Catherine's Center for Children, an Albany-based human services organization, has announced a reorganization of its senior management levels. The agency has appointed three new Associate Executive Directors to manage its programs, which last year served nearly 2,000 people in 22 New York State Counties. Brian Perrotto has been appointed to St. Catherine's newly created position of Associate Executive Director for Community-Based Programs. Perrotto has worked at St. Catherine's for more than 23 years, serving most recently as director of the agency's therapeutic foster family and residential programs. Louisa Marra has been appointed to the newly created position of Associate Executive Director of Homeless Services. For more than 21 years, Marra has served as Director of St. Catherine's Marillac family shelter, serving homeless families in Albany County. Nick Kurtessis recently joined the staff of St. Catherine's in the newly created position of Associate Executive Director for Out-of-Home Care. Kurtessis comes to St. Catherine's from the Albany County Department of Children Youth and Families.

* The Children’s Aid Society received a three-year grant award of more than 1.1 million dollars from the Manhattan District Attorney’s Criminal Justice Investment to further grow its domestic violence prevention work that fosters family stability and success, as well as children’s long-term well-being and achievement in life. The Family Wellness Program helps survivors of domestic violence feel safe, financially secure, and, with the support of the grant, will help our clients feel more empowered to report domestic violence committed against them to the authorities. While there’s a particular focus on supporting families involved in the child welfare system, any individual interested in developing healthier relationships for their children and their families can access Children’s Aid domestic violence prevention services.

* United Hospital Fund announced that it is launching Stage II of its Outpatient Antibiotic Stewardship Initiative to improve antibiotic prescribing for outpatients across New York City, working with seven hospitals and health systems encompassing 35 outpatient practices. In Stage I of the Outpatient Initiative, started in February 2016 with 310,000 dollars in UHF funding, data was collected from 31 clinics across nine health systems in New York City, revealing considerable variation in prescribing practices for patients with acute respiratory infections, even within a single health system. UHF has committed an additional $300,000 to Stage II of the Initiative, which will build on this data to develop best practices for antibiotic use for ARIs.

NYN CAREERS

THIS WEEK’S PODCAST:

* This month, the Institute for Children, Poverty and Homelessness released a report and found some shocking conclusions: one of which was that the number of families in shelters increased by a third between 2012 and 2015. Joining us to talk about the report is ICPH’s president, Ralph da Costa Nunez, who has been CEO of Homes for the Homeless since 1987, and is a veteran of city and state government.





POLITICAL BULLETIN BY CITY & STATE:

* Rep. Louise Slaughter is proposing new legislation that would amount to a censure of stock deals by U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price and the lawmaker from her neighboring district, Rep. Chris Collins, the Democrat & Chronicle reports.

* Some firefighters were upset Thursday that Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who was at a long-scheduled ceremony to open the new Kosciuszko Bridge, wasn’t at the funeral for firefighter William “Billy” Tolley, the Daily News writes.

* De Blasio on Thursday stopped short of calling Bo Dietl’s bizarre comment about a judge looking like his wife racist, instead comparing the remark to those made about the judiciary by President Donald Trump, the Daily News writes.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

May 2 -- Lutheran Social Services of New York hosts its Awards Reception: "A Celebration of Joy"

NYN EVENTS:

* On June 15, NYN Media will host its third annual Nonprofit OpCon. This event focuses on streamlining processes and operations for nonprofits in New York. How do we make things easier and more pleasant for executive leadership, operations, IT, risk, finance, HR and more? There are new industry standards to consider, and new guidelines around applying for public funds to learn. Bring your organization into the 21st century and abandon old practices that are depleting your valuable resources. It’s a new day in the nonprofit industry; join us as we explore these insights and strategies. Click here to learn more.

* On Aug. 3, NYN Media is hosting Nonprofit HRCon. This event will present roundtable discussions and feature industry experts who will discuss how to align talent management strategies necessary for an evolving workforce. It will also talk to the workforce out there about how to enhance their career through education, becoming part of multi-generational team and exploring board involvement. Featured speakers and panel presenters will share insights to help you leverage culture and human capital management practices to drive organizational growth. Learn more here.

TODAY’S GOVERNMENT SKED:

11 a.m. – Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, the Raise the Age campaign and Justice Equality thank the Assembly for leadership on criminal justice issues, 1 Centre St., Manhattan

11 a.m. – New York City Council District 43 candidate John Quaglione proposes the creation of a city-wide photo and video database base overseen by the NYPD and provided by civilians, NYPD 68th Precinct, 333 65th St., Brooklyn.

11:15 a.m. – New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio meets with senior homeowners to discuss expanding the Senior Citizen Homeowner Exemption and Disabled Homeowner Exemption programs, Trump Village, 2928-30 W. 5th St., Brooklyn.

11:30 a.m. – New York City Central Labor Council, AFL-CIO, the New York Committee for Occupational Safety and Health, Build Up NYC and other labor unions and worker advocates hold a workers’ memorial day of action highlighting the perils in construction, building services and first response, front line MTA work, DC37 AFSCME, Corner of Murray and West St., Manhattan.

12 p.m. – Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul delivers the opening remarks at STRIVE’s Annual Women's Empowerment Lunch, The New York Metropolitan Club, Ballroom, 1 E. 60th St., Manhattan.

12 p.m. – Assemblyman Francisco Moya, Councilman Paul Vallone, concerned and affected seniors call for additional flexibility from SCRIE/DRIE in order to provide additional assistance for seniors seeking more accessible living arrangements, Corona Senior Center, 108-74 Roosevelt Ave., Queens.

12 p.m. – New York Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou hosts press conference marking 100 days in elected office, University Settlement, 184 Eldridge St., Manhattan.

1 p.m. – Represent NYC rallies to deliver a corruption report card, giving the state a D-, based on the Center for Public Integrity’s nonpartisan State Integrity Investigation, Foley Square, 111 Worth St., Manhattan.

1:15 p.m. – New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio delivers remarks at the National Action Network’s National Convention Luncheon, Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel, 811 Seventh Avenue, Manhattan.

6 p.m. – Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer attends the New York Historical Society opening celebration for Henry Luce III Center, 170 Central Park W., Manhattan.

7 p.m. – New York City Public Advocate Letitia James delivers remarks at the Phipps Neighborhoods 45th anniversary celebration, 900 Park Restaurant and Lounge, 900 Morris Park Ave., Bronx.





POINT OF INTEREST: A 6.5 million dollar grant from the Strada Education Network was the final step toward giving the Jackie Robinson enough to remodel a space near the Holland Tunnel, via the New York Times.