* The co-founders of Unite Us discuss their software in the latest NYN Media Insights podcast and how it helps build networks of clinical and social services providers to address social determinants of health and track outcomes.

* Today’s Buzz has the details on why the Zuckerberg and Rockefellers are giving out $1 million grants, why the ACS commissioner hit the streets, what Long Island nonprofit landed a rising politician on its board – plus a $3.75 million state budget victory and more.

* Following months of threats by the Trump administration to slash federal health care spending, the 2018-19 state budget included a new health care shortfall fund – and a $2.8 million lobbying push likely played a role, City & State reports.

* New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio had to find a new way into City Hall after members of Housing Works and Vocal-NY held sit-ins by the entrance and by the mayor’s office over the issue of safe-injection sites for opioid addicts, the New York Post reports.

* A mentally ill family member is acting out, muttering to himself and threatening violence. Do you call 911? An increasing number of New Yorkers say no – especially in the wake of another fatal NYPD shooting of a mentally-ill man in Brooklyn, the Daily News reports.

* As President Donald Trump adds a citizenship question to the 2020 U.S. Census, New York City says is fighting to increase awareness about the population count and its privacy and confidentiality protections to ensure that all New Yorkers are counted, the Observer reports.

* Year-over-year growth in giving is slow out of the gate in 2018. The three months ending in February 2018 have shown just a 1.7-percent increase in giving as compared with the same three-month span ending in February 2017, reports The NonProfit Times.

* Each year, nearly 1.4 million New Yorkers rely on emergency food assistance requiring a complex network of food suppliers to distribute but until recently there was little coordination between those suppliers, Philanthropy News Digest writes.

* Here’s what Richard Carranza had to say about school segregation and other issues in his first TV interview as New York City chancellor, Chalkbeat reports.

* New York City held its first ever “beeping” egg hunt Thursday so that visually-impaired children could get in on the Easter action, CBS New York reports.

IN DEPTH:

* Nonprofits say these are the 10 most effective communication and fundraising tools, writes NGO Technology Report.

* There are six steps any nonprofit can take to become less vulnerable to data breaches, The NonProfit Times writes.

* While most of the country has recovered from the Great Recession, much of Western New York has been left behind and families and individuals there need help now, Tina Zerbian, CEO of Cattaraugus Community Action, writes in The Buffalo News.

* Wethos, a freelancer community that targets nonprofits, has gained a sizable amount of support for its concept, which aims to make marketing resources attainable to charitable groups that might otherwise rely on pro bono offerings, Associations Now reports.

NATIONAL FOCUS:

* Vigilant Solutions, the country’s largest vendor of automated license plate readers, has accused the nonprofit groups Electronic Frontier Foundation and Muckrock of running a campaign in order to evoke fear – and ultimately donations, Motherboard reports.

* The surgeon general issued the office’s first advisory in 13 years calling on more people to carry the opioid overdose antidote naloxone, Vox reports.

* The humanitarian aid sector has been rocked recently by a wave of reports of sexual abuse and harassment not only among their own staff, but also of the people they serve. Last week, 118 organizations pledged to rid their workplaces of exploitation, writes Nonprofit Quarterly.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY: To Moe Magali, management consultant at Public Works Partners … to Jesus Gonzalez, Make the Road New York founding member … to Assemblyman Phil Ramos … to Andrew Rudansky (April 7) deputy press secretary at the New York City Department of Buildings … and to Stephanie Circosta (April 7) social work supervisor at The Children’s Village.

KICKER: “We are engaging in direct action today to call Mayor de Blasio out on what appears to be political cowardice … He says he will do whatever it takes to end overdose deaths, but his inaction on the Safer Injecting Facilities study makes his words a lie.” - Charles King, CEO of Housing Works, via the New York Post.





