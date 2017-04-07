FROM NYN MEDIA:

FRIDAY FEEDBACK: Were you surprised by the recent allegations of scandal at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and will they at all influence your future plans to visit the Met? Tell us here.

TOP NEWS:

* Fewer families are flooding into New York City’s homeless shelters after eligibility requirements were tightened, with just 38 percent of the families seeking shelter approved in February, down from last year’s average of 50 percent, the Daily News reports.

* A student at LaGuardia Community College recounted his two-year struggle with homelessness, and showed the New York Times where he found shelter.

* A former employee of Community Access, a nonprofit which provides services to people receiving mental health services, pled guilty to charges he repeatedly punched a person in his care in the face, rendering the victim unconscious, according to the NYS Justice Center for the Protection of People with Special Needs.

* New York City’s new tougher but fair rules limiting slots in family homeless shelters to those who plainly have no place else to live are necessary, and such vetting should be extended to single people as well, the Daily News writes in an editorial.

* The city faced tough questions about a plan to open another homeless shelter in the a Brooklyn neighborhood, as locals demanded they reconsider the plan and make it low-income housing instead, DNAinfo writes.

* NY1 toured a new Brooklyn family shelter along with the city's homeless commissioner, who is going on the offense to make sure residents know why he thinks this shelter is needed.

* The NYPD said it was not prepared for the massive uptick in fatal opioid overdoses in the city last year, which killed about 1,300 people – more than homicides and traffic collisions combined, the New York Post reports.

* Creating the New York state Justice Center for the Protection of People with Special Needs was an important step to address neglect and abuse cases, but lawmakers should take another look at the center’s structure, ensure criminal cases are properly prosecuted and audits can be completed, the Times Union writes in an editorial.

* Just 37 percent of students who live in a Harlem school district which also includes the Upper West Side, attended their zoned elementary schools last year, but 36 percent attended charter schools and 27 percent attended other public schools, Chalkbeat writes.

************

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION:



* With President Trump hoping to cut funding to an amalgam of domestic programs and add to an already-gargantuan military budget, leaders in his home borough are warning that nonprofits would be in for a financial blow to the solar plexus, the Queens Chronicle writes.

* In the context of philanthropy, Trump’s donation to the National Park Services represents a few of the worst practices out there, Inside Philanthropy writes.

IN DEPTH:

* Nonprofit Quarterly asks: Now that there is endless data we can monitor from all these social channels, is your organization aware of what metrics are important to track?

* Nonprofit Hub offers tips for how nonprofits can make the most of software that enables donors to make contributions via text.

* Data visualization can make abstract information clear and actionable but only if you have a clear vision for what you need your data to show and how you’ll create your visualization, according to Exempt Magazine.





************

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS:

* Bacon and other flavors of milk might be in the future after the nonprofit operators of the iconic 25-cent cup of milk at the New York State Fair pulled out of the operation, WSKG News writes.

* The Northern New York Community Foundation has partnered with WPBS-DT to create the “Northern New York Community Podcast,” which features conversations with local philanthropists, volunteers and community leaders, the Watertown Daily Times writes.

* A new bar opening up near Astor Place in Manhattan will dedicate profits to organizations seeking to fight against the Trump administration agenda, the New York Times writes.

THIS WEEK’S PODCAST:

* In an NYN Media Insights podcast Outcomes segment exploring the evaluation of youth programming, we talk with Joe Luesse co-founder and president of the New York Consortium of Evaluators and the director of evaluation for the youth development organization Harlem RBI (now DREAM). Then we talk with Paul Muratore who founded Connections, a youth-mentoring program of the Children’s Village, about training mentors and measuring their impact on the lives of youth.





************

NYN BUZZ:

* Jose Luis Sanchez, Manager of Programs and Aging Initiatives for Citymeals on Wheels, has been named Vice President of Meals on Wheels New York State for the term that began January 1. Citymeals on Wheels provides a continuous lifeline of nourishing meals and vital companionship to New York City’s homebound elderly. As Vice President of MOWNYS, Sanchez will help further this not-for-profit organization in its mission to provide tools, support and information to local meals on wheels programs around the state.

* Susan Scheer is now the CEO of ICD-Institute for Career Development. Scheer was most recently the Associate Director of Policy at the New York City Comptroller’s office. She brings decades of experience as an advocate for people with disabilities and is excited to increase the organization’s impact. ICD is a New York City based nonprofit whose mission is to help people with disabilities transform their lives through expert, effective career development and employment services. It has been a leader in the industry since it was founded 100 years ago in 1917.

GRANTS AND FUNDING:

The NYS Office of Mental Health is seeking proposals from nonprofit organizations with experience operating a licensed, mental health housing program, with a Low Income Housing Tax Credit partnership structure, for projects financed with Qualified Residential Rental Project tax exempt bonds to assume operational responsibility of an existing OMH licensed CR-SRO in the Bronx, New York. The 60-unit CR-SRO is fully occupied and the agency that is selected will be expected to take over the program with the least amount of disruption to the residents and retain staff to the extent possible. Applications are due May 22. See the RFP here.





************

************

POLITICAL BULLETIN BY CITY & STATE:

* With the state Senate gone and the Assembly miserable, Gov. Andrew Cuomo proffered a possible deal to try to break the deadlock over the state’s late budget, but the outlook for an end to the budget season was far from certain, The New York Times writes.

* Nearly a month after he was fired by the Trump administration, former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara remains mystified by the circumstances of his ouster, saying he had never been told why Trump changed his mind about wanting him to stay on, the Times reports.

* It appears that Cuomo’s government ethics, campaign finance and voting reform platform he unveiled as part of his State of the State addresses is the only entire category of proposals completely off the table as budget negotiations continue, Gotham Gazette reports.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

April 8 -- Hollaback! hosts its fifth annual Anti-Street Harassment Rally,

NYN EVENTS:

* Front Line Heroes display excellence in their commitment to serving those in need. Every year, NYN Media recognizes people from the nonprofit industry who work in the field directly helping clients and making their organizations' goals a reality through hard work and dedication.

On June 15, NYN Media will host its third annual Nonprofit OpCon. This event focuses on streamlining processes and operations for nonprofits in New York.





************

TODAY’S GOVERNMENT SKED:

11 a.m. – “The Capitol Pressroom” features City & State Editor-in-Chief Jon Lentz on this week’s Winners & Losers, U.S. Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, Claire Barnett of the Healthy Schools Network and Bruce Roter of the Museum of Political Corruption, WCNY.

1 p.m. – U.S. Rep. Nydia Velázquez and representatives from the Federal Emergency Management Agency host a workshop on the Nonprofit Security Grant Program, The Museum at Eldridge Street, 12 Eldridge St., Manhattan.