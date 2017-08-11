TOP NEWS:

* Hedge fund manager Daniel Loeb, who is a prominent supporter of charter schools and a major donor to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, accused state Senate Minority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins of having done “more damage to people of color than anyone who has ever donned a hood,” The New York Times writes.

* This week’s mass dismissal of over 600,000 old warrants by four borough district attorneys represents an indictment of the summons system itself – and a recognition that far too many people were brought into contact with the justice system for petty offenses that in no way jeopardized public safety, the Times writes in an editorial.

* There are no grades and there’s no hurry in Mastery-based learning, where students are encouraged to focus on mastering a set of grade-level skills, then move to the next set of skills - and this fall the Education Department plans to spread the method further The New York Times writes.

* An undocumented immigrant arrested by the feds despite his brave testimony in two Brooklyn homicide cases is expected to be released from detention, the New York Daily News writes.

* Development of a vacant city-owned property in Newburgh into residences and retail stores and the restoration of the historic Dutch Reformed Church and City Club properties would include a community planning and engagement initiative led by Hester Street Collaborative, a New York City-based nonprofit that specializes in urban planning, design and development the Times-Herald Record reports.

* In a recent interview with People, the actress Halle Berry, a 50-year-old mother of two, revealed that she briefly lived in a homeless shelter when she first moved to New York City, In Style UK reports.

* Queens Councilman Eric Ulrich introduced a bill that would require hotel owners inform patrons if they house the homeless and force inns contracted with DHS to visibly post signs stating such, DNAinfo writes.

* To tackle homelessness long-term, wealthy neighborhoods must assume their social responsibility, de-stigmatize homelessness, offer their resources to the less-privileged, and realize that without opening their arms today, our homelessness crisis will worsen tomorrow, The Riverdale Press shares, in an opinion piece.



* The ACLU announced a “grassroots organizing” campaign called “Freedom Cities” that seems similar to one started by the New York Worker Center Federation, a coalition of worker centers representing mostly immigrant low-wage workers, a contributor writes for the Huffington Post.

FOCUS ON HEALTH CARE:

* In a column, Nonprofit Quarterly, looks at the relationship between employment and access to health care and argues that the very idea of Medicaid work requirements is wrong for several reasons.

* Insurers are making final decisions about their Obamacare rates for next year and it looks as if many of them will be building in an uncertainty tax, The New York Times writes.

************





TRUMP ADMINISTRATION:

* President Donald Trump said he’s drafting paperwork to declare the opioid crisis a "national emergency" just days after administration officials downplayed the need for such a declaration, Politico writes.

* President Trump is endorsing an immigration plan that will hurt job growth and the U.S. economy overall, according to two recent studies, WENY reports.





IN DEPTH:

* Nearly five years after Superstorm Sandy, Staten Island Borough President James Oddo is still working to repair the damage. The New York Slant podcast traveled to Staten Island to speak with Oddo about Sandy recovery and handling the entrenched bureaucracy of New York City government.

* A reporter’s story on child neglect misses the most important single factor affecting kids’ well-being: having a mother and a father, a column for City Journal states.

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS:

* A not-for-profit from St. Lawrence University is starting a project to teach local people how to check the water quality of their rivers and keep an eye out for new sources of pollution, North Country Public Radio reports.

* National nonprofit NPower, announces that its flagship program in New York is now recruiting for its 40th cohort of students. The Tech Fundamentals program is offered to young adults ages 18-25 from vulnerable communities. It is a 22-week intensive course that involves IT training, professional skills coaching, corporate site visits, the CompTIA A+ technology certification, a paid internship and job placement assistance.





NYN BUZZ:

* Anat Gerstein, Inc. today announced the appointment of Joanne King as Senior Vice President of the New York City-based firm, which specializes in providing the nonprofit sector with strategic communications and public relations services in New York City. King assumes her new post on August 14, 2017. Prior to joining Anat Gerstein, Inc. she was Director of Communications and External Affairs for the Institute for Children, Poverty and Homelessness, a policy and research organization that works on the causes and impacts of family homelessness. Prior to that, she was Director of Communications for Queens Library, one of the nation’s busiest library systems.

* Anthony and Leah Ziniti dedicated the Caterina Grace Room at St. Mary’s Healthcare System for Children in memory of their daughter, Caterina Grace Ziniti, a former patient who passed away in February 2017. The Ziniti family donated $50,000 to support vital programs and services at St. Mary's, the only provider of pediatric long-term and rehabilitative care in the region. The funds were donated through the Caterina Grace Foundation, a new charitable organization that raises money and awareness for Nemaline Myopathy.

************





POLITICAL BULLETIN BY CITY & STATE:

* The MTA plans to keep testing its train operators, engineers, conductors and bus drivers for sleep apnea despite plans by President Donald Trump’s administration to ax rules that would have required regular sleep apnea testing, the New York Post writes.

* Protesters called on Cuomo to block a pipeline connection that would supply gas to a power plant currently under construction in Orange County for environmental reasons and because the plant involved in the Joe Percoco case, the Times Union reports.

* The family of the late NYPD Officer Miosotis Familia has been thrust into a political squabble over whom they will march with – de Blasio or Bo Dietl – in the Dominican Day Parade on Sunday, the Daily News writes.





UPCOMING EVENTS:

Aug. 11 -- Green-wood cemetery hosts a twilight tour from 7-9pm.

TODAY’S GOVERNMENT SKED:

12 p.m. – De Blasio holds a signing ceremony for Right to Counsel legislation, New Settlement Community Center, 1501 Jerome Ave., Bronx.

6:30 p.m. – Brewer attends the 50th Anniversary Celebration of Founding of Association of Southeast Asian Nations, The Philippine Center, 556 Fifth Ave., Manhattan.

7 p.m. – Brewer attends the Dominican Day Parade gala, Dyker Beach Golf Club, 1030 86th St., Brooklyn.

* POINT OF INTEREST: The Bronx Defenders law firm blames the system for racism: “Why, when the Bronx was forty per cent white, were nearly a hundred per cent of their clients black or Latino?” It should look at its clients’ ring fingers, not their skin color, for the answer. Via City Journal.