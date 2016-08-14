TOP NEWS

De Blasio says ACS suspensions ‘the first step’ in Zymere case: Mayor de Blasio on Thursday said the fallout at the embattled Administration for Children’s Services in the wake of the death of a 6-year-old Harlem boy is “just the beginning,” following this week’s suspension of four top agency heads, according to the New York Post. The harsh words came a day after ACS confirmed that an assistant commissioner, a borough commissioner and two other agency officials were suspended for 30 days without pay as the investigation into the death of Zymere Perkins continues.

More than 12 dollars million in grants announced by The New York Community Trust in largest round of the year: Sixty-nine grants will help unaccompanied immigrant children get legal help, improve reading in public elementary schools, provide mental health for female veterans, and much more. Recipients include city schools, Fordham University, Housing + Solutions and Wild Bird Fund. See the full list.

City Comptroller Scott Stringer investigation reveals Donald Trump may have repeatedly lied about giving money to 9/11 charities: A review by New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer found that Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump seems to have never followed through on a promise to donate to a major 9/11 charity, the Daily News reports.

Gifts in jeopardy - What happens when a charity goes broke: The New York Community Trust writes that sometimes, charities face serious financial peril, maybe leading to reorganization through a Federal bankruptcy proceeding, a receivership under state law, or even closure. Loyal donors want to know: Will any assets be left after the creditors are paid and, if so, what happens to those assets?

Shelter developer eyes one for Norwood, sources say: A homeless shelter provider is eyeing a property in the Norwood section of the Bronx across from PS/MS 20 as his next shelter, the Norwood News writes. The New York City Department of Homeless Services, which offers multi-million dollar contracts to nonprofit shelter providers, hasn’t drafted a contract, according to the agency.

Benchmarking individual donors: The Stanford Social Innovation Review writes that small nonprofits need to measure donor retention rates and build a strong fundraising plan.

Rally urges city to add more space for charter schools in order to serve 'overwhelming parent demand': Parents and advocates rallied outside City Hall on Thursday and continued their call for the de Blasio Administration to provide more space for charter schools, the Daily News reports. The group included administrators from several of the city’s charter school networks who said space is desperately needed for 50 new or expanding schools.

Adams gives 500,000 dollars to nonprofit for affordable housing: Brooklyn Borough President Eric L. Adams gave funds to Southside United HDFC-Los Sures, a 44-year-old nonprofit with a history of providing affordable housing to the residents of North Brooklyn, Kings County Politics writes. The money was part of funds from Brooklyn Borough Hall to construct and preserve hundreds of affordable housing units across Brooklyn under his groundbreaking Faith-Based Development Initiative.

Group home proposal rejected by Queens Community Board: Community Board 11 voted to reject a proposal to use a house in Little Neck as a group home, the Queens Chronicle reports. The house, which is located at 55-35 260th St., would be used by the nonprofit Community Options as a residence for a group of developmentally disabled individuals under the auspices of the New York State Office of People with Developmental Disabilities with staff serving them 24/7.

************



Blend Progressive Theory and Practical Experience at The New School

Master’s students at Milano School of International Affairs, Management, and Urban Policy address major social, economic, environmental, international, and political problems in real time. Personalized mentorship from scholars and practitioners engages students in critical approaches that challenge convention. Put your ideas into practice and advance your career at The New School. Learn more about graduate programs in International Affairs, Urban Policy Analysis, Nonprofit Management, Organizational Change, and Sustainability Management at newschool.edu/milano.

Baruch College's Marxe School of Public and International Affairs is NYC's only public graduate school dedicated to public administration.Our Master of Public Administration (MPA) & Executive MPA degrees are ranked among the best in the nation. Our new two-year, 42-credit Master of International Affairs (MIA) prepares you to be a creative, globally-focused leader. Our Master of Science in Higher Education Administration (MSEd-HEA) teaches you to manage and lead in higher education. Full- and part-time options available. ATTEND OUR OPEN HOUSE on TUESDAY, OCT. 25th at 5:30 pm. RSVP and learn more.

************



ARTS AND CULTURE SPOTLIGHT

Children's Museum nixes move to Essex Crossing: The Upper West Side museum, which has been around since 1973, has pulled out of negotiations with Delancey Street Associates to move to the mixed-use development under construction near the Williamsburg Bridge, Crain’s writes. The new space would have allowed the 37,000-square-foot institution to double in size.

************



HIGHER EDUCATION SPOTLIGHT

Make college affordable: Revenue from students is making up a growing percentage of community college budgets, the Times Union writes, which is burdensome and contrary to the state statute requiring the costs of community colleges be evenly divided among the state, counties and students.

Alumni couple gives 20 million dollars to Fordham for financial aid:Fordham University alumni Maurice and Carolyn Dursi Cunniffe have given a donation for student financial aid, making the married couple the top donors in the history of the Bronx school, the Wall Street Journal writes. The new scholarship named after the couple will be the largest at the university and allow 20 students to attend the Jesuit school annually.

************



NYN BUZZ





Island Federal Credit Union to host “Thankful Thursdays” food drive to support Long Island Cares - The Harry Chapin Food Bank:

Island Federal Credit Union will be collecting donations of non-perishable food on Thursdays from Oct. 20 through Thursday, Nov. 17 to support Long Island Cares. All nine Island branches including Hauppauge, Bellmore, Hicksville, Massapequa, Riverhead, Sayville, Selden, and Stony Brook University will take part in “Thankful Thursdays” to help families in need this Thanksgiving holiday. More than 300,000 Long Islanders struggle with domestic hunger and low food insecurity including, 89,000 children.





Community Healthcare Network celebrating National Latino HIV/AIDS Awareness Day with free HIV testing in Union Square:

Community Healthcare Network, a not-for-profit organization providing comprehensive community-based primary care, mental health and social services for 85,000 underserved individuals throughout New York City, will be taking part in the New York City Department of Health’s National Latino HIV/AIDS Awareness Day campaign, Take the Train? Take the Test, by having a mobile medical van stationed in Union Square for rapid HIV testing. The event is today from 2pm to 9pm at Union Square West between E. 16th street and E. 17th street. The mobile unit will be parked near the north subway entrance of Union Square Park.





Local women’s shelter receives grant for domestic violence programs from the Mary Kay Foundation:

As part of The Mary Kay Foundation’s annual shelter grants program, local Women's Safe Start shelter has received a $20,000 unrestricted grant to further the organization’s efforts to combat domestic violence and provide rehabilitation services throughout New York City. The grant awarded to the Center Against Domestic Violence is part of 3 million dollars in funding that the Foundation has awarded this year to 150 domestic violence shelters in 49 states, the District of Columbia and Guam. The Center Against Domestic Violence will use the grant funding to provide critical support for general operation at Women's Safe Start, including shelter support services and programming for its resident.

************



The Fordham Center for Nonprofit Leaders offers both a Master’s of Science and an Executive Education Certificate program in Nonprofit Leadership. To learn more about how these programs train students to become leaders in the nonprofit sector in collaboration with its unique mentoring component, visit: www.fordham.edu/nonprofits



PAYING MORE THAN YOU NEED TO FOR TELECOM SERVICES?

AMS can help nonprofits save money: Review for Billing Errors - Audit invoices against your billing records for discrepancies; Optimizing Existing Plans - Assessing existing plans to optimize utilization without switching carriers; Efficient Services - Explore more robust options available for the same cost; Savings for Organizations - Focus on what really matters, with additional available resources to support your mission. To receive a preliminary complimentary assessment click here.

************



NYN CAREERS

(Visit www.nyncareers.com to view all jobs.)





Program Coordinator (LMSW), Sheltering Arms Children and Family Services/Safe Space

Safe Space is seeking a Program Coordinator who will be responsible for the overall management and day to day operations of the Far Rockaway Youth Center, the supervision of center staff and will ensure that quality service delivery is provided, assisting youth and families, access appropriate services and resources, as well as providing case management and counseling services.





Executive Director, Camp Venture, Inc.

Camp Venture, Inc. is a not-for-profit provider of family-like care and services to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. A cornerstone of the Rockland County, NY community since 1969, today Camp Venture offers a range of programs and services to meet nearly any need or preference across the developmental disability spectrum. The Executive Director is responsible for all areas of agency operations and policy compliance and implementation. In partnership with the Board of Directors, this dynamic and innovative leader will develop and implement strategies to promote Camp Venture’s mission.





Client Care Worker, Henry Street Settlement

The Transitional and Supportive Housing Cluster is a provides Transitional Housing and Supportive Housing to Homeless individuals and Families, victims of Domestic Violence and Formerly Homeless Individuals. Services include four shelters; two family shelters, a domestic violence shelter, a shelter for Single Women with Mental Health Issue as well as a NYNY Supportive Housing building for formerly homeless individuals with Mental Health issues. Services are provided by culturally competent staff and include case management, housing, employment, and children’s programs. This position is within the Third Street Women’s Residence which is a 79 bed shelter for homeless women with Mental Health issues.





NYN MEDIA CAREERS: To advertise your employment opportunities with NYN Media email lblake@cityandstateny.com.

************



POLITICAL BULLETIN by CITY & STATE:

* Two major body camera manufacturers faced off Thursday in front of dozens of witnesses over a proposed contract to outfit NYPD officers with body-worn cameras, with Taser officials calling the choice of Vievu “a grave error,” Politico New York reports.

* City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito said the "vile political climate" moved her to speak out about her own history of sexual abuse, revealing for the first time this week she was molested as a child, the Daily News reports.

* The NYPD will have to post its full patrol guide online under legislation passed by the City Council, making public the rules cops follow on everything from stop-and-frisk to handcuffing students at school or responding to a bicycle crash, the Daily News reports.

************



SUBSCRIBE TO CITY & STATE MAGAZINE FOR FREE TODAY: City & State is the premier multi-media news firm that dedicates its coverage to New York’s federal, state and local government, political and advocacy news. Subscriptions are offered to New York City & New York State government employees, nonprofit organizations and academic institutions. The subscription includes 48 issues conveniently mailed to your home or office. In addition, you will also receive our exclusive daily Insider e-newsletter. Subscribe Here.

************



NYN SOCIAL BUZZ

Upcoming galas and events:

Oct. 14 -- Putnam Family & Community Services’ Annual Dinner Dance Benefit

Oct. 15 -- MVP Health Care presents The 16th Annual Great Pumpkin Challenge to benefit Saratoga Bridges

Oct. 16 -- United Hospice of Rockland's Dancing With Our Stars Gala 2016

Oct. 17 -- Services & Advocacy for GLBT Elders is holding its 21st annual SAGE Awards & Gala at Cipriani Wall Street

Oct. 18 -- Fortune Society hosts annual fall benefit

* To have your event featured here send your top 1-2 photos, along with a one sentence caption and photo credit, to info@nynmedia.comwith the subject line “Recent Galas and Events.” To see more events, check our events/community calendar here.

************



NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS

Nonprofit sides with inmates to achieve criminal justice reform: Prisology is a nonprofit that stepped into the role of inmate advocate in 2013 and quickly started getting inmates' attention, the Daily News writes. The organization has taken on numerous projects, including rallying supporters to help lessen harsh drug sentences and to reform federal sentencing guidelines for economic fraud and white-collar crime.

CNY Community Foundation awards grants to area nonprofits: The Central New York Community Foundation Inc. has awarded more than $161,000 in grants to area nonprofits, according to the Business Journal News Network. The funding is part of the fifth round of grants in the organization’s “performance management” initiative.

Spotlight on Woodlawn Cemetery Preservation Training Program: The Woodlawn Cemetery ­Preservation Training Program is a partnership between the cemetery, World Monuments Fund, International Masonry Institute, and additional funders, Philanthropy Roundtable writes. It created a nine-week internship on the grounds, providing 16 young people with work resetting, cutting, polishing, caulking and renewing ­stonework.

************



NYN EVENTS

New York Nonprofit Media is proud to present our 2nd annual Nonprofit TechCon taking place Dec. 6 from 8 am to 5 pm at the CUNY Graduate Center in Manhattan. We have all learned to accept technology at different rates. We explore the innovation and challenges of new tools, apps, and gadgets in our own personal ways. Whether you're an early tech adopter or more careful user, we all have a role to play in advancing our organizations in a rapidly changing world. This event will cover everything from entry-level learning about the current state of technology to more advanced discussions. Nonprofit TechCon is the place to go to stay informed of new technology tools and developments that are shaping the future of nonprofits.

On Wednesday, January 18, New York Nonprofit Media will host Nonprofit BoardCon which will bring together board members, executive directors and other senior leaders from nonprofits across New York to discuss methods and strategies to collaborate and work together. Click here to learn more.

************



TODAY’S GOVERNMENT SKED

11 a.m. – Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams honors a Bedford-Stuyvesant bakery operated by formerly homeless and incarcerated men, police officers who saved victims in Fort Greene and Williamsburg, and a principal and student-athletes with special needs in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn Borough Hall, 209 Joralemon St., Brooklyn.

11 a.m. – “The Capitol Pressroom” features state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli on the need for more transparency and oversight in state contracts, WCNY.

6 p.m. – New York City Schools Chancellor Carmen Farina delivers remarks at a family conference for ELL middle school parents on college readiness, Tweed Courthouse, 52 Chambers St., Manhattan.

7 p.m. – Brewer, Van Bramer and others attend the Irish Arts Center gala, Cipriani, East 42nd Street between Lexington Avenue and Pershing Square, Manhattan.

7 p.m. and 10 p.m. – “Inside City Hall” features HRA Commissioner Steve Banks and The Friday Reporters Roundtable with Politico New York’s Gloria Pazmino, City & State’s Nick Powell, The Nation’s Kai Wright and the Daily News’ Alyssa Katz, Time Warner Cable News NY1.

************



HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Virginia Collins, Community Activist at Innersight, Saturday Oct. 15; and Richard Beck, Assistant Commissioner of Financial Services at the Administration for Children’s Services, Sunday Oct. 16.

To see your birthday mentioned, click here.