FEEDBACK FRIDAY:What is your nonprofit doing to respond to the riots in Charlottesville, Va. and their aftermath?

* There is no doubt that unnecessary removals of children by child welfare agencies have been a problem, however, the Times’ biased and incomplete reporting makes the article almost useless to anyone who cares about improving the system, a consultant writes for The Chronicle of Social Change.



* A new report on homeless students in city schools has identified more than 2,700 Staten Island students 5 to 10 years old, who are, or have been homeless; and Island schools could expect an increase in homeless students when classes begin next month, the Staten Island Advance reports.

* As restaurants face skyrockets rents, rising food costs, higher regulatory fees, and hikes in minimum wage, people have turned to restaurants to support causes — whether it’s protecting the ocean or the right to free speech and since Trump’s inauguration, it’s never been more true than now in New York City, Eater New York, reports.



* Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams and state Sen. Jesse Hamilton rallied with preservationists to call for more research into the site of a possible slave burial ground in Brooklyn before the city breaks ground on the empty lot to build a new school, the Daily News reports.

* Advocates, social service providers and people with a history of drug use staged a protest on Thursday at the office of Governor Andrew Cuomo to raise the visibility of the epidemic of overdose raging across the state and demand bolder political action, City Limits reports.

* The New York City Council’s bail fund, a signature project of New York City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito, has launched and is now taking on cases in Manhattan and Brooklyn, Gotham Gazette writes.

* The effort to build a new Seneca Babock Community Center at the site of former Buffalo Public School 26 received a major boost Thursday when businessman Roger Hungerford announced he would match the $1 million donation made in March 2016 by Dr. Daniel and Gail Alexander for a new community center at 82 Harrison St., off Seneca Street, the Buffalo News reports.

* Councilmember David G. Greenfield, who is leaving his post in December to become executive director of the Metropolitan Council on Jewish Poverty, recently took a trip to Israel that included a stop in Jerusalem, where he met with that city’s deputy mayor and discussed strategies for combating poverty in their respective cities, The Brooklyn Daily Eagle reports.

FOCUS ON HEALTH CARE:

* The uninsured rate for lower-income working-age blacks and Latinos dropped by at least 10 percentage points between 2010, when the first Affordable Care Act coverage expansions went into effect, and 2016, according to the latest Commonwealth Fund Biennial Health Insurance Survey.

* While the average emergency room wait times for low-acuity patients were up to two-and-a-half hours at NewYork-Presbyterian and Weill Cornell Medical Center, the provider’s Telehealth Express Care service can get patients in and out in 35 minutes, Healthcare IT News reports.

************

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION:

* New York City’s Public Advocate Letitia James wants the Department of Justice to investigate whether any White House staff are coordinating with members of hate groups in any way that may amount to incitement of violence, the extent of white supremacy influence in the White House and the fastest ways to get white supremacists out of the federal government, the Observer reports.

* President Donald Trump has scrapped plans for an infrastructure advisory council after two similar panels dissolved this week amid backlash to Trump from corporate America and the New York Times reported a nonprofit had sued the Trump administration over the council, saying the president tried to set it up without the required public disclosures, CNBC news reports.

IN DEPTH:

* The membership of the Nonprofit Academic Centers Council (NACC) voted at its annual meeting on July 31st to pursue the development of an accreditation process for its institutional members, all of whom provide graduate and/or undergraduate education with a focus on the nonprofit and philanthropic sectors, Nonprofit Quarterly reports.

* Stanford Social Innovation Review’s research found that “disconnection” falls into five, negatively reinforcing categories in the public sector so it created Apolitical—an online platform that connects public servants at all levels of government to people tackling the same problems elsewhere.

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS:

* It’s National Thrift Store Day, a holiday founded by ReuseNYC, an association of New York City nonprofits that accept and redistribute donated goods,Time Out New York reports.

* The nonprofit Gotham Whale, which, together with American Princess Cruises, has been tracking humpbacks off the coast of New York City since 2011, has cataloged 60 individual humpback whales in the area as local waters have begun to recover, the Los Angeles Times reports.

NYN BUZZ:

* New York State of Health, the state's official health plan Marketplace, announced that it is partnering with the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation on August 19th in select state parks across the state. The second annual event is known as NY State of Health Awareness Day and enables visitors to talk with in-person assistors who will be on-site to provide information about affordable coverage, answer questions and make enrollment appointments.

* RECAP’s Newburgh Services program celebrated the office’s move to a new space with a Grand Opening on Monday, August 14, 2017. Staff, board members, volunteers and community partners enjoyed tours of the new location at 201 Broadway and food from RECAP’s Newburgh Fresh Start Café program. RECAP’s Newburgh Services office offers resources for the city’s low income population including nutrition and advocacy assistance, translations, social services navigation, help locating forms, emergency food supplies, and more. The office is also home to RECAP’s Orange County Reentry service.

* The Mental Health Association of Westchester is pleased to announce the debut of Telehealth, a groundbreaking behavioral health service that enables clients to meet with the agency’s psychiatrists via two-way, real-time interactive audio and video equipment. Featuring HIPAA-compliant computer and web cam configurations, Telehealth stations are located in MHA’s White Plains, Yonkers and Mount Kisco clinics and offer improved access to care for clients who are in crisis situations and those who engage in clinical walk-in services. The launch makes MHA the first Office of Mental Health-licensed agency in Westchester County to introduce a non-hospital, community-based Telehealth program. Telehealth will also be available as part of Nuestro Futuro, MHA’s bilingual and bicultural support.

CAREER MOVES:



* Enterprise Community Partners has hired of Lorraine Collins as director of public policy and external affairs for its New York office, after serving most recently as the assistant commissioner and director of the state’s Fair and Equitable Housing Office at New York state Homes and Community Renewal. Enterprise Community Partners is a nonprofit whose mission is to create opportunity for low- and moderate-income people through affordable housing in diverse, thriving communities.

LATEST NONPROFIT JOBS:

POLITICAL BULLETIN BY CITY & STATE:

* Attorneys for Carl Paladino announced that he will appeal the ruling by state Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia that removed him from the Buffalo Board of Education, and he may run for the position again in 2019, The Buffalo News writes.

* New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio promised to remove a plaque commemorating Nazi collaborator Philippe Pétain from the city’s Canyon of Heroes, as the nation debates the future of monuments and statues honoring figures tied to racist movements, The Wall Street Journal writes.

* The Stonewall Democratic Club of New York City, a prominent gay rights organization, voted to rescind its re-election endorsement of New York City Councilman Ydanis Rodriguez after he endorsed a vocal anti-gay politician, state Sen. Rubén Díaz Sr., for an open City Council seat, the New York Post reports.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Aug. 19 -- 10:00am - 1:00pm, Midtown Workmen's Circle School hosts an open house.

Aug. 20 --12:00pm - 2:00pm, Bowl-A-Thon to benefit the Staten Island Mental Health Society’s programs and services for children and families with special needs.

NYN EVENTS:

TODAY’S GOVERNMENT SKED:



12 p.m. – State Sen. Brian Benjamin, the Alliance for Quality Education of New York, the New York State NAACP and others call for Daniel Loeb to resign as chairman of the board of Success Academy Charter Schools, Success Academy Harlem 1, 34 W. 118th St., Manhattan.

12 p.m. – Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer, elected officials, garment designers, manufacturers, workers, and other stakeholders hold a press conference on the future of the garment district, City Hall steps, Manhattan.

1 p.m. – New York City Councilman Ydanis Rodriguez, U.S. Rep. Adriano Espaillat, state Sen. Marisol Alcantara, Assemblywoman Carmen De La Rosa and others rally in support of a single mother facing deportation, Holyrood Church, 179th Street and Fort Washington Avenue, Manhattan.

3:30 p.m. – Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul addresses Suffrage in New York State: The Next 100 Years as part of the Heritage Lecture Series, Chautauqua Institution, Hall of Philosophy, 1 Ames Ave., Chautauqua.

7 p.m. – Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer speaks at the Battery Dance Festival, 20 Battery Place, Manhattan.

