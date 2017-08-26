TOP NEWS:

* State Senator Tony Avella and Assemblyman Andrew Hevesi are pushing to amend certain aspects of the state’s Kinship Guardianship Assistance Program (KinGAP) to add step-parents, godparents, neighbors or family friends to the list of prospective permanent guardians, QNS reports.



* Shutting down schools with low test scores doesn’t help student learning and disproportionately affects students of color, according to one of the largest studies ever of school closures, Chalkbeat reports.



* Opposition to New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s proposed commission to examine the city’s statues and monuments for symbols of hate drew a large crowd of Italian-Americans to protest the possible removal of the Christopher Columbus statue from Manhattan’s Columbus Circle, Politico New York reports.



* New York City Councilmen Mark Levine and Carlos Menchaca introduced a resolution calling on Congress to pass a law requiring U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to wear body cameras while working in the field, DNAinfo writes.



* Earlier this week, de Blasio singled out the Renewal Schools program for praise, but a closer look at the performance of those schools last year shows a deep divide among them, and almost all of them lag behind New York City overall,The New York Times writes.



* A Jewish activist group, the Shurat HaDin-Israel Law Center, is demanding de Blasio scrub all traces of the anti-Semitic Dutch colonial governor Peter Stuyvesant from city property as part of his campaign to rid the city of “symbols or hate.” the New York Post writes.



* BDO’s Nonprofit Standard blog looks closely at the key financial metrics nonprofits should watch to keep tabs on their overall fiscal health.



* An analysis piece from The New York Times states that we need to make things safer for teenagers by reducing their access to the means they might likely use in a suicide attempt, promoting connectedness and limiting isolation.

FOCUS ON HEALTH CARE:

* Buffalo-based HealthNow New York, which operates as BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York, is suing the federal government for about 38 million dollars it claims it is owed under a program that was part of the Affordable Care Act,The Buffalo News reports.

* A recent report by United Hospital Fund and the Alliance for Home Health Quality and Innovation, explores the under-examined issue and ramifications of eligible adults who refuse prescribed home health care, The Huffington Post reports.



* Northwell Health announced today that its popular insurance product, CareConnect, is folding and the State of New York is blaming Washington, DC for it’s failure, TAPinto.net reports.

************

KPIs and Dashboards – A Nonprofit Gamechanger

Visibility and transparency are paramount to your nonprofits’ success. Everyone from program managers to board members need insight into different aspects of financial data to make the right decisions. Choosing the right KPIs and dashboards can be game-changing. Download this free guide to nonprofit dashboards today.

For over 25 years, JMT has been helping nonprofits achieve sustainability and mission effectiveness. Learn more about JMT Consulting.

************

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION:

* Large communities are now experiencing anxiety about separation from their families as over 43 million immigrants who live in the US could be affected, directly or indirectly, by the turn of the screw of the Trump administration’s policies on immigration enforcement, PRI’s The World reports.



* Gov. Andrew Cuomo launched a social media campaign Thursday night to pressure President Donald Trump into declaring Saturday – the anniversary of the certification of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote – as a celebration of women’s suffrage, Refinery29 writes.

IN DEPTH:

* Even after decades of affirmative action, black and Hispanic students are more underrepresented at the nation’s top colleges and universities than they were 35 years ago, according to a New York Times analysis.

* When it comes to acceptance and protection of L.G.B.T individuals, the differences between states — and between cities within states — are profound, and while that has long been true, it’s much more consequential since the advent of the Trump administration, a decidedly less ready ally of L.G.B.T. people than the Obama administration was, The New York Times reports.



* A Stanford Social Innovation Review piece states that we need a more robust focus on meeting financial needs to prevent recidivism, and argues that giving people money is not a completely new idea in criminal justice reform.

************

At the Center of Social Impact

Explore non-degree programs in social enterprise at Columbia Business School Executive Education and find yourself at the center of social impact.

************

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS:



* The Chabad Lubavitch Hospitality Center ,an Hasidic charity whose stated mission is to help the impoverished has been operating an illegal hotel in Brooklyn and charging up to 300 dollars a night, The Forward reports.



* The city's first museum dedicated to poster art will open in the former longtime home of computer-service center Tekserve and will present lively, rotating exhibitions of international posters from all time periods and cultures, DNAInfo reports.

NYN BUZZ:

* Educational Alliance (EA) is creating opportunities for teens to civically engage directly with their communities in New York City. Through the “Pop Up for Change” program, teens use design thinking to plan and execute a pop up makeover salon for vulnerable, homeless, and mentally ill New Yorkers. In creating the salon, EA teens are partnering with some of the top hair and makeup artists from salons across the city. Alternatively, the popup will also be operating August 28th-September 1st from 2-5pm. The event will be staged at EA’s Sirovich Center for Balanced Living.

* WhosOntheBallot.org is fully updated with information for the New York City Primary Elections, which will be held on Tuesday, September 12, 2017. We are working to increase voter turnout and make it easy for voters to find out where to vote and learn about the candidates. WhosOntheBallot.org is a quick and easy to use website and mobile app that provides New York City citizens the location of polling places, information on candidates, sample ballots, and voter registration information.

* Nonprofit HR released the results of its 10th annual Nonprofit Employment Practices Survey, which indicate that while nonprofits have been hiring more aggressively than for-profits for the last several years and will continue to do so in 2017, the gap is now narrowing. According to the survey, 50 percent of nonprofits plan to hire in 2017 (down seven percentage points from 2016), while the corporate hiring outlook is the best it has been in a decade, with 40 percent of for-profit companies planning to hire in 2017 (up four percentage points from 2016 according to the CareerBuilder's Annual Job Forecast). This narrowing gap is due at least in part to the growth of social enterprise and purpose-driven business. To view the survey infographic and interactive data portal, visit http://go.cityandstatemedia.com/e/168882/onprofit-employment-practices-/23c5yb/90552425

************

The Great Leaders Program (Executive Certificate)

Very few leaders are fully equipped to become the CEO of a nonprofit organization, regardless of their previous experience.The Great Leaders Program, offered by theAustin W. Marxe School of Public and International Affairs at Baruch College, is designed for career nonprofit professionals who aspire to be CEOs. This executive certificate program – the first of its kind in the nation – was also developed for senior managers in government and business who seek to move to the nonprofit sector and lead charitable organizations.

Learn more.

************

LATEST NONPROFIT JOBS:

(Visit NYN Careers to view all jobs.)

To advertise your employment opportunities with NYN Media email lblake@cityandstateny.com.

POLITICAL BULLETIN BY CITY & STATE:

* The behaviors that brought down a variety of Albany politicians were unethical, a betrayal of public trust and a betrayal of their legislative colleagues. They should not be tolerated or excused. But until there are enforceable limits on campaign financing, they shouldn't be indictable either, Richard Brodsky writes.



* An aide to state Sen. Simcha Felder recently told a constituent that the man who ran over a counterprotester with his car during the Charlottesville, Virginia, white supremacist rally might actually have been a Hillary Clinton supporter posing as a neo-Nazi, the Daily News reports.

* The head of the state Department of Environmental Conservation said there’s a good chance the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative to reduce greenhouse gas emissions will expand in future years after the members this week agreed to lower regional emission caps, Politico New York reports.

************

Energize Your Nonprofit Organization

Get more done with the experienced professionals and fresh perspectives of Accounting Management Solutions, now CliftonLarsonAllen (CLA). We understand nonprofits and will work with you to strengthen your organization and move you closer to your goals. Connect with CLA for part-time and interim resources, special projects, consulting, professional search, and other finance and accounting resources. Learn how we can help you.

************

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Aug. 25 -- 5pm- 7pm, East Harlem’s longest-running cultural arts organization, Manna House Workshops, will be celebrating its 50th anniversary with a concert at 1199 plaza on East 108th Street and 1st avenue featuring student and faculty talent.

Visit http://go.cityandstatemedia.com/e/168882/events/23c5z4/90552425 to submit an event or view all community events.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Bill Gettman, CEO, Northern Rivers Family Services on Saturday; and to Dawn Valentine Saffayeh, Executive Director, HeartShare St. Vincent's Services on Sunday.

To see your birthday mentioned, click here.

NYN EVENTS:

NYN Media is proud to present our third annual Nonprofit MarkCon. Learn about marketing, brand building, and increasing awareness online and offline for your nonprofit. This full day conference will bring together marketing and communications executives from nonprofits across New York. Join us on Sept. 14 at the Museum of Jewish Heritage. Discounted early bird tickets are now available. Learn more here.

TODAY’S GOVERNMENT SKED:

12:30 p.m. – Rep. Claudia Tenney, local farmers and agricultural leaders hold an agriculture roundtable discussion followed by farm tours, Chenango County Historical Society, 45 Rexford St., Norwich.

************

* POINT OF INTEREST: He’s walking on the edge of an abyssal, black lake, painfully aware of what lies beneath the water. Ominous waves keep crashing ashore, reaching for him. Ravi Ragbir a New York City immigration advocate describes the trauma around his deportation battle.Via PRI’s The World.