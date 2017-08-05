Your feedback matters. We are looking forward to getting to know our readers better and producing a better service for you. Please take a moment to fill out our NYN Media/City & State survey.The survey will take approximately five minutes to complete.

FROM CITY & STATE:

* FEEDBACK FRIDAY: What questions or concerns do you have about Medicaid Reform, DSRIP, and moving to a value-based payment system?

* Guaranteeing the right to counsel in New York City Housing Court appears to benefit tenants and affordable housing, but legal representation for low-income residents facing eviction is more of a quick fix than sound long-term policy, Joseph Strasburg, president of the Rent Stabilization Association, writes in NY Slant.

* Rep. Tom Reed, co-chairman of a bipartisan group of lawmakers that released a plan to stabilize the health insurance market and fund subsidies under the Affordable Care Act, spoke with City & State about the proposal, his relationship with President Donald Trump and the future of the Collins-Faso amendment.

TOP NEWS:

* On a typical weekday, 20,000 or more disabled riders turn instead to the flawed Access-a-Ride – so mass transit officials need to figure out how to make the program work more effectively, as a budgetary imperative as well as a matter of human dignity, The New York Times writes in an editorial.

* Gov. Andrew Cuomo launched New York's Council on Women and Girls in response to expectations that the Trump Administration will disband a similar council created under the Obama Administration which addresses equality gaps in public policy and programs, WXXI News reports.

* Homeless advocates slammed the NYPD’s sweeps of homeless shelters to nab residents with open arrest warrants, charging that at least seven times this year, cops have showed up at shelters to make arrests, the Daily News writes.

* Federal immigration officials are hampering the business of courts by targeting witnesses and victims of crimes for deportation, the New York State Attorney General and acting Brooklyn District Attorney said, according to Politico New York.

* As Trump moves forward with a campaign promise to increase deportations, a prominent immigrant advocacy group is rolling out an expanded set of “Know Your Rights” training and community defense materials for undocumented immigrants and advocates, The Observer writes.

* A transgender City Council candidate in Brooklyn is taking a stand against Trump’s announcement that transgender people will not be allowed to serve in the U.S. military “in any capacity,” amNY writes.

* The New York Civil Liberties Union wants the city Education Department to stop investigating a Brooklyn principal accused of communist organizing on campus, The Daily News writes.

FOCUS ON HEALTH CARE:

* As the Trump Administration looks to roll back protections for transgender Americans, a city hospital is planning for the community's healthcare needs by being the first in the nation to launch a program training the next generation of transgender doctors, NY1 reports.

************

Looking for passionate board members with an MBA from one of the world’s top business schools? Alumni Board Connect matches NYC nonprofits with Chicago Booth MBAs who are committed to giving back. The program also offers access to training in fundraising and more, so your new board member can hit the ground running. Apply by September 8 to get started. Apply: www.chicagobooth.edu/abc-nyc

************

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION:

* New York Jets owner Woody Johnson, who was a donor to the Trump campaign and his inaugural committee, was confirmed as the U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom by the U.S. Senate on Thursday, the Daily News reports.

IN DEPTH:

* As the nation's heroin and painkiller epidemic rages, small but vulnerable populations of homeless people are sometimes turned away from the nation's already-threadbare system of drug treatment centers because they don’t have valid photo ID, the Associated Press reports, also see NYN Media’s reporting on NYPD treatment of the homeless which can lead to the loss of photo IDs.

* In a podcast with the Chronicle of Philanthropy, Max Stier, chief executive of the Partnership for Public Service, talks about what his group is doing to help the government work more efficiently.

* Crafting a piece of legislation is an art form and while most legislative bodies have staff specialists who can write a bill so as to “fit in” with existing laws, many advocacy organizations are turning to hired guns to help, Nonprofit Quarterly writes.

************

Does Your Nonprofit Have the Right Tools?

The last few years show a changing technology landscape. Cloud computing, real-time system integration, and access to dashboards are the tools modern nonprofits use to tell the story of their mission. Download JMT’s free guide nowto learn how to:

* Plan a budget to move forward

* Accept accountability from your fiduciary board

* Get the right tools for fund accounting success

* Make changes to better your organization

For over 25 years, JMT has helped nonprofits achieve sustainability and mission effectiveness. Learn more about JMT Consulting.

************

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS:

* Mental health and housing nonprofit the Bridge is building a 115-unit affordable and supportive housing building in the South Bronx, The Real Deal writes.

* The New York Foundling, a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering children and families, has opened its tenth New York City location at Crossroads, located at 501 Southern Boulevard in the Mott Haven neighborhood of the Bronx, Real Estate Weekly reports.

NYN BUZZ:

* The Long Island Community Foundation recently named three new board members. Nancy Engelhardt is a social entrepreneur and founder of Leaders In Action. As the former executive director of Leadership Huntington and founding director of The Energeia Partnership, she helps bring together, influential leaders in the region, providing them with the information and networks necessary to become change agents. John T. DeCelle is president and CEO of Nassau Financial Federal Credit Union, a credit union located on Long Island. He has more than 30 years’ experience in the financial services industry, with half in senior management roles, including most recently as Chief Marketing and Commercial Banking Officer at SEFCU, a credit union headquartered in Albany, NY. Jame E. Meyer, principal of Greco Planning Group has over thirty years of experience in the financial services industry.

* Gayle Berg, Ph.D., a psychologist and mental health advocate, will receive the Robert S. Boas Award for Philanthropic and Community Leadership at UJA-Federation of New York’s 25th annual Summerfest concert and fundraiser, headlined by Gavin DeGraw, Thursday, Aug. 10. She served as the chair of New York State’s PAC for psychology for 15 years, held several governance positions within the New York State Psychological Association, is a past president of the Nassau County Psychological Association, and a past president of the L.I. Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

GRANTS AND FUNDING:

* The Developmental Disabilities Regional Office, Region 1 Western and the WNY DDRO Family Support Services Advisory Council announced the availability of funding to provide supports and services to families that care for a family member with a developmental disability living at home. The goal of Family Support Services is to assist families to remain intact for as long as they desire and avoid unnecessary out of home placement. Proposals should be for ongoing services, and awards will result in the development of a multiyear contract for up to five years. Individual contracts may be less than 5 years to coincide with the calendar year or existing contract term. Read more here.

************

Are You an Employer of Choice?

In the quest for a perfect employee management formula, the first stop is likely technology. Human Capital Management (HCM) software is an effective way to reach payroll, people and time goals. To achieve the bigger picture of success, though, your organization must be perceived as an Employer of Choice to attract an impressive team. Article: What would an employer of choice do? by Chris Goheen, President & COO, Workforce Go!

************

LATEST NONPROFIT JOBS:

(Visit NYN Careers to view all jobs.)

Bilingual Care Coordinator ANDRUS Yonkers, New York Multiple Opportunities LIFE'S WORC New York, New York Center Director FEDCAP REHABILITATION SERVICES, INC. Rochester, New York

To advertise your employment opportunities with NYN Media email lblake@cityandstateny.com.





POLITICAL BULLETIN BY CITY & STATE:

* A judge ordered an independent manager to take over two midtown Manhattan properties where the owner has allegedly continued to sublease apartments on Airbnb – flouting citations and an injunction ordering him to stop, the New York Post reports.

* New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio called it “alarming” how much overtime the troubled city jail system is paying out, blaming the crumbling state of buildings at Rikers Island, after reports that eight of the top 10 overtime earners in the city last year work for the Department of Correction, the Daily News writes.

* As the five-year anniversary of Superstorm Sandy approaches, there are delays at one of the city’s biggest flood protection projects, a new park that doubles as a barrier along the East River in Manhattan, NY1 reports.

************

Energize Your Nonprofit Organization

Get more done with the experienced professionals and fresh perspectives of Accounting Management Solutions, now CliftonLarsonAllen (CLA). We understand nonprofits and will work with you to strengthen your organization and move you closer to your goals. Connect with CLA for part-time and interim resources, special projects, consulting, professional search, and other finance and accounting resources. Learn how we can help you.

************

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Aug. 7 -- The 17th Annual Lifespire Golf Classic

Visit http://go.cityandstatemedia.com/e/168882/events/22cf1g/86569577 to submit an event or view all community events.





NYN EVENTS:

NYN Media is proud to present our third annual Nonprofit MarkCon. Learn about marketing, brand building, and increasing awareness online and offline for your nonprofit. This full day conference will bring together marketing and communications executives from nonprofits across New York. Join us on Sept. 14 at the Museum of Jewish Heritage. Discounted early bird tickets are now available. Learn more here.

TODAY’S GOVERNMENT SKED:

11 a.m. – “The Capitol Pressroom” features City & State Editor-in-Chief Jon Lentz; Politico New York reporter Bill Mahoney; Joseph Hochreiter, superintendent of the Hendrick Hudson School District; Melissa Menon and Craig French of the Onondaga Citizens League; and Peter Sarver of the Moving People Transportation Coalition, WCNY.

12:15 p.m. – U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand hosts a town hall meeting, taking questions from constituents on issues ranging from health care to jobs and the economy, Staten Island Museum, 1000 Richmond Terrace, Building A, Staten Island.

2:30 p.m. – New York City Schools Chancellor Carmen Fariña attends and delivers brief remarks at the Teach for America Institute closing ceremony, The Dempsey Center, 127 W. 127th St., Manhattan.



* POINT OF INTEREST: Arvernretta Henry said cops burst into her shelter at 2 a.m. and removed 16 women. She was not among those arrested. “It shook me up,” she said. “They didn’t think about how it would affect people that was there that had nothing to do with it. I had to be to work the next morning. And here are you at 2, 3 o’clock in the morning. We have rights,” via The Daily News.