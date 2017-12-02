FROM NYN MEDIA AND CITY & STATE:

* In an era of uncertainty for those who are helping to feed New York's most vulnerable residents, what does the future have in store? At a recent Politics of Food event, a panel of top nonprofit and government officials weighed in on the challenges they face.

* Today’s NYN Media Buzz highlights a report on New York City efforts to keep teens out of foster care, Communities of Color Nonprofit Stabilization Fund grants, and a foundation’s efforts to help people with HIV, the homeless and vulnerable transgender populations.

TOP NEWS:

* State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman gave Project Veritas two weeks to explain why its founder did not disclose a past misdemeanor, and the conservative nonprofit could lose its ability to raise money in New York if it doesn’t comply, The Washington Post reports.

* Facing record levels of street homelessness, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s administration has already begun to address outreach and Safe Haven shelters, with outreach funding rising to $38 million in fiscal year 2018, Politico New York reports.

* A federal judge ordered NYCHA to let a lead paint expert monitor some inspections next week at the request of an attorney who has filed a class action suit on behalf of tenants targeting the authority’s lead paint inspection failures,the Daily News reports.

* Five Rikers Island correction staffers were indicted for an alleged brutal beating of an inmate and an attempt to cover up the crime, another sign of political trouble when efforts are being made to close the jail complex, The Wall Street Journal reports.

* The New York Immigration Coalition has filed FOIL requests with federal, state and local law enforcement agencies to find out what their criteria was for determining gang membership in recent crackdowns against MS-13, Long Island WINS reports.

* Anthony Senerchia, the Pelham native who helped start the viral Ice Bucket Challenge in 2014 and an eponymous nonprofit, died at age 46 from Lou Gehrig’s disease, the New York Post reports.

* Troy-based nonprofit Spectrum Employment Services has joined forces with a for-profit staffing agency to promote the hiring and employment of people with autism, with 20 people already placed, Times Union reports.

* The Ithaca Journal reports on the efforts of Ithaca College Assistant Professor Margaret Shackell, who organized a “50 for 50” fundraising effort for her 50th birthday, which mobilized 50 friends to donate $50,000 to nonprofits.

IN DEPTH:

* Upstate nonprofit Aging in Place-Glens Falls helps retired people stay in their homes by offering assistance with errands and transportation to medical appointments with funding coming from volunteers who pay $20 each to help the elderly, the Times Union reports.

* The adoption of software will upend large swaths of the nonprofit sector in upcoming years as it has the rest of the economy, Kristin Nimsger, CEO of Social Solutions, writes in the Huffington Post.

* Groups like the Women’s Law Project have made progress in developing the vocabulary necessary for describing acts of sexual violence, but social pressures continue to strip them of meaning and urgency, Constance Grady writes in Vox.

NATIONAL FOCUS:

* President Donald Trump declined to mention the LGBTQ community in a statement commemorating World AIDS Day, even though more than half of the people living with HIV in the U.S. are gay or bisexual men, Buzzfeed reports.

* Tim Delaney, president and CEO of the National Council of Nonprofits, writes in an open letter published by Philanthropy New York that the Republican tax plans would create pressure on nonprofits to back political candidates in the future.

* Despite record fundraising on Giving Tuesday, new studies suggest that middle class Americans are giving less money to charity and corporate donations are not rising with profits, reports Inside Philanthropy.

Dec. 1 – 2017 World AIDS Day at the Alliance for Positive Change - “Getting to Zero: Zero New HIV Infections”

Dec. 5 - 2017 Creating Great Data Visualizations

KICKER: “For every meal cut, shelter closed, or arts program eliminated as a result of spending cuts made in the name of deficit reduction, the tax bill would add to the unfunded mandates on charitable nonprofits and foundation to fill in the gaps.” – Tim Delaney, president and CEO of the National Council of Nonprofits, via Philanthropy New York.