Agency of the Month - Building pet havens for city families in crisis: Urban Resource Institute recently opened its third pet-friendly domestic violence shelter in New York City with a dog park - currently the only organization in New York City that operates pet-friendly domestic violence shelters.

With homeless issue, Christine Quinn gets back in the conversation: The New York Times profiles former City Council Speaker Christine Quinn, who has served for the past 13 months as the chief executive of Win (formerly Women in Need), a social service and advocacy organization that is one of the city’s largest providers of shelter and aid for homeless families.

Report warns de Blasio’s homeless outreach budget short: The Independent Budget Office said that the de Blasio administration is underestimating the cost of operating city homeless shelters by 231 million dollars in fiscal 2017-2018, which starts on July 1, the New York Post reports.

Election prompts donors to give more: One in four Americans has increased or plans to increase support for nonprofits and charities, with 15 percent coming through donations, as a result of the presidential election, NonProfit Times reports.

How to deal with uninformed nonprofit-watchdogs around the holidays: Around this time also is when people start pushing “guides” about which nonprofits to give to, warning of shady nonprofits that spend too much on “overhead” and leave nothing for the people they are supposed to be serving, Vu Le writes for Guidestar’s blog.

Lawsuit challenges NY donor disclosure: Citizens Union, a New York City-based organization, filed a federal lawsuit this week challenging provisions in a state ethics law passed in June, arguing the donor-disclosure requirement would harm the group's rights to free speech, WGRZ reports.

A better way home for homeless: By altering the policy for accepting people into shelters, de Blasio reveals he has always had substantial authority to curb homelessness, which is why managing the problem effectively, or failing to do so, must be high on the list as voters assess his first term, the Daily News writes.

Four nonprofits to run Buffalo Billion workplace training hub: A consortium of four local nonprofit agencies has been picked to run the new workforce training center on the East Side that is being created as part of the Buffalo Billion, the Buffalo News writes.

The last days of the Big Apple Circus: The New York Times showcases photos of The Big Apple Circus, the nonprofit that announced in July that it had run out of money, and a desperate 2 million dollar fund-raising drive had fallen woefully short.

As education officials negotiate the fate of a Bronx middle school, ‘everything is up in the air’: J.H.S. 162 has drawn outsized attention for being the only school in New York threatened with a takeover under the state’s receivership program, which is supposed to create consequences for low-performing schools if they don’t show improvements within a year or two, according to Chalkbeat.

Bailey House Mourns Loss of CEO:

The Board of Directors of Bailey House announced the death of its CEO, Gina Quattrochi, who passed away Dec. 13, following a valiant battle with cancer. She was CEO of Bailey House for 25 years. Prior to joining Bailey House in 1991, Gina served on the organization’s board of directors for five years. During her tenure, Quattrochi played a foundational role in growing Bailey House into an innovative leader in HIV/AIDS care and supportive housing. Her work and advocacy helped establish the link between homelessness and the incidence of HIV infection. Over the course of her tenure, Bailey House grew from a small agency providing housing for people living with HIV/AIDS into an 18 million dollar organization that provides housing, care coordination, mental health and substance use treatment to some of New York City’s marginalized citizens.

Thanksgiving food drive competition among five metro-area Jesuit high schools wraps up:

Five Metro-area Jesuit high schools have just wrapped up a friendly, but spirited Thanksgiving food drive competition designed to raise awareness of hunger in our communities while filling local food banks and pantries with much-needed provisions. The undisputed winners of this Great Ignatian Challenge were the local food banks and charities whose shelves were filled with more than 101,000 cans of food – the equivalent of 44 tons of provisions. The participating Jesuit high schools included Fordham Preparatory School (The Bronx); Loyola School (Manhattan); Regis High School (Manhattan), Saint Peter’s Prep (Jersey City, NJ); and Xavier High School (Manhattan). The Challenge derives its name from the 16th-century saint, Ignatius of Loyola, founder of the Jesuits.

$2.5 million available to disadvantaged social work students:

Christian Rodriguez, a 24-year-old graduate student from the Bronx pursuing his master’s degree at the Touro College Graduate School of Social Work is among 31 students recently awarded a prestigious scholarship under a 2.5 million dollar grant from the federal government’s Scholarships for Disadvantaged Students program. The program provides scholarships of up to $21,000 per student for the 2016-17 academic year, with the possibility of a second award of up to the same amount for a student’s second year of full-time MSW study. The grant, from the Health Resources and Services Administration of the United States Department of Health and Human Services, supports scholarships at the school for the next four years through 2020.

* Two separate grand juries in Manhattan have begun hearing testimony in connection with federal and state criminal investigations into Mayor de Blasio’s campaign fundraising, an indication that prosecutors may be moving closer to one or more indictments, The New York Times reports.

* A Manhattan appeals court is deciding whether to release 10 years of NYPD decisions about police abuses, after the de Blasio administration challenged a lower court ruling to block the information from becoming public, the Post reports.

* After years of fighting with city officials over the district’s obligation to provide school sites, Success Academy Charter Schools has agreed to pay nearly 68 million dollars for space in the base of a residential tower at Hudson Yards, The Wall Street Journal reports.

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS

Bias in New York prisons requires a Blue Ribbon Commission investigation: The inspector general is not enough, and Gov. Andrew Cuomo must use his executive power to create a diverse, non-partisan Blue Ribbon Commission to investigate the widespread racial bias throughout the state’s criminal justice system, Just Leadership USA’s Glenn Martin writes in Gotham Gazette.

HeartShare toy drive generates truckload of donations: HeartShare Human Services of New York, the nonprofit agency that helps the needy and the developmentally disabled, is conducting its annual Toy and Gift Drive, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle writes.

On Wednesday, January 18, New York Nonprofit Media will host Nonprofit BoardCon which will bring together board members, executive directors and other senior leaders from nonprofits across New York to discuss methods and strategies to collaborate and work together. Click here to learn more.

