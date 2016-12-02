TOP NEWS



NYN Media Reports - Positioning themselves as a bulwark against Trump, nonprofits reframe funding requests: Social services providers yesterday urged Mayor de Blasio to provide a 50 million dollar increase to cover increasing administrative costs and stressed that supporting their organizations has only become more critical under a Trump administration. HSC and other advocates are urging City Hall to add money to the OTPS budget line, which covers non-staffing costs such as utilities, rents, office equipment and repairs

As Giving Tuesday sees slower growth, wise nonprofits will steward their fundraising carefully: Some larger groups did very well on Giving Tuesday. The Humane Society of the United States beat its goal of 200,000 dollars by $150,000 and the University of Michigan campaign raised 5.5 million dollars compared to 4.3 dollars million last year, Nonprofit Quarterly writes. But if we were to judge by these few reports, the lion’s share of the increases went to a subset of the participating groups, the ones largely considered apolitical but with better than average pre-existing fundraising capacity.

Investigators searching for tipster who told ACS about battered tot: Investigators are searching for the tipster who alerted child-welfare workers to the battered Brooklyn tot beaten within an inch of his life, allegedly by his mom’s boyfriend, the New York Post writes. The tipster clearly “knows a lot” about what was going on inside 3-year-old Jaden Jordan’s Gravesend apartment, a law-enforcement source said.

Nonprofit industry roundtable: A law firm and Albany Business Review recently convened a panel of seven industry leaders to talk about the trends in the sector upstate. Participants included Unity House of Troy, YWCA of the Greater Capital Region and The Community Foundation for the Greater Capital Region

Obama Administration appeals injunction blocking overtime rule: The Department of Labor is fighting a federal judge’s decision to block the expansion of overtime-pay benefits to more than 4 million U.S. workers, the Chronicle of Philanthropy writes. The agency filed an appeal Thursday to defend a federal policy that would make full-time, salaried employees eligible for time-and-a-half pay if they earn up to $47,476 a year.

Ruben Wills’ corruption trial likely to start soon: The criminal trial of Councilman Ruben Wills is expected to begin in January, according to the office of Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, The Times Ledger writes. In 2014 Wills and his relative were indicted on charges of diverting public campaign funds and charitable grant money to their own personal accounts, the AG said. Wills was also accused of funneling money into a nonprofit that he subsequently pocketed, according to the indictment.

With Trump as president, public housing’s future is on the line: From appearances and past deeds, a Trump administration is likely to pay scant attention to the needs of the nation’s public housing residents, who in many places including New York City face an infrastructural crisis marked by a steady decline in living conditions that has accelerated in the last decade, The Community Service Society’s David Jones writes in his Urban Agenda column.

New York has the highest percentage of homeless students in the U.S.: The Institute for Children, Poverty and Homelessness released data analyzing how many homeless students are enrolled in public schools in New York State, where in the state they reside, and how they perform in school compared to their peers. Homelessness across the U.S. is increasing, with more than 1.3 million homeless children and youth in the 2013-14 school year. It disproportionately impacts children and families.

Editorial: Help communities succeed: The current state budget includes 175 million dollars for community schools, but continued funding is not automatic, and Cuomo and legislators must continue the commitment and be prepared to expand it if the efforts continue to prove their value, the Times Union writes.

The Rev. Calvin Butts sees better times for struggling nonprofit that helped save Harlem: Abyssinian Development Corp. built or renovated hundreds of affordable apartments, constructed Harlem's first public high school in 50 years, and provided services to countless children and seniors, Crain’s writes. But the nonprofit is now struggling to stay afloat, fighting with partners over money and struggling to re-imagine its mission. Despite the tough times, Rev. Butts insisted better days are ahead.

Join the Nonprofit Coordinating Committee of New York on December 2, 8 am - 1 pm, for the 2016 New York Community Trust Nonprofit Excellence Awards. This no cost event includes a networking breakfast, a panel on nonprofit management best practices featuring this year's three winners: The Jewish Board, Neighbors Link, and Per Scholas, Award Prize Announcements, and a VIP reception.

ARTS AND CULTURE SPOTLIGHT

City pushes parks to open forgotten areas to the public: Across the city, hidden gems are off limits to New Yorkers, like the roof and interiors of Grand Army Plaza, the Washington Square Park arches and the New York State Pavilion in Flushing Meadows-Corona Park, amNewYork reports. City Councilwoman Liz Crowley suggested the parks department could partner with nonprofit groups to help maintain the areas.

HIGHER EDUCATION SPOTLIGHT

Start New York’s 2017 agenda with investment in CUNY: Barbara Bowen, the president of PSC CUNY, the university system’s faculty union, writes in NY Slant that at this unprecedented moment in our history, when immigrants and students of color are under attack, New York’s elected officials must not let genuine concerns about some CUNY foundations and spending practices distract from the need for more public funding.

NYN BUZZ





Dr. Roderick L. Jones to lead Goddard Riverside Community Center:

Goddard Riverside Community Center has chosen Dr. Roderick L. Jones to be its next Executive Director, Board President Betsy Newell announced. Jones has been president and CEO of Grace Hill Settlement House in St. Louis, Missouri since 2008. In that time, he put the organization on sound financial footing while accelerating fundraising. Previously, he served as president and CEO of the Community Place of Greater Rochester. He will take the reins from Stephan Russo, who has been executive director since 1998. Jones will be the fifth executive director since Goddard Riverside was formed by the merger of Goddard Neighborhood Center and Riverside Community House in 1959. The organization’s roots go back to the settlement house movement of the late 1800s.





New York City Mission Society to host Harlem Cares 4th Annual Toy Drive on Dec. 3:

As part of New York City Mission Society's annual toy and book drive - which collects holiday gifts to distribute to 1,000 underserved children in Manhattan and the Bronx - the Mission Society is teaming up with Yandy Smith's company Everything Girls Love again this year to host the 4th Annual Harlem Cares Toy Drive. The event will feature activities, including cupcake decorating, games, haircuts, and more for families and children from the community. The cost of admission is only a toy donation. The New York City Mission Society is still accepting donations for this year's toy drive. If you would like to donate a toy, please call Chasity Logan at 212-674-3500 X 210 or email her at clogan@nycmissionsociety.org.





Bailey House CEO honored for work to end AIDS epidemic:

Bailey House is announced the selection of its CEO, Gina Quattrochi, as a recipient of two awards of distinction in honor of her advocacy and work as a renowned activist and leader in the effort to end the HIV/AIDS epidemic. She has been selected for recognition by the New York City Health Department at this year’s World AIDS Day event and by Bridging Access to Care at their 2nd Annual World AIDS Day Benefit Gala & Silent Auction. During her 25 years as CEO of Bailey House, Quattrochi’s work and advocacy have helped establish the link between homelessness and HIV incidence and the need for stable housing for access to healthcare and improved health outcomes. In shifting the way policy makers view HIV incidence and prevention, she has created a new paradigm in the public discourse around addressing these epidemics.

School of Social Welfare, Manhattan, MSW Open House, Tuesday, December 6, 5 -7 pm. To register, click here or call 631-444-3170

Accounting Management Solutions (AMS), a CliftonLarsonAllen LLP Division, is the Northeast's leading provider of executive-level accounting and finance professionals. We support nonprofits with part-time, interim, business advisory, project resources and professional search.

NYN CAREERS

(Visit www.nyncareers.com to view all jobs.)





Substance Abuse Specialist, The Bridge

The Bridge, an innovative and well respected mental health agency serving people with serious mental illness, substance abuse, co-occurring mental health and substance abuse disorders, and co-morbid medical conditions is seeking Substance Abuse Specialists to provide counseling and running AOD groups; provide individual and group substance abuse counseling to ensure sobriety and relapse prevention; coordinate MICA services with outside agencies; provide case management and crisis intervention; and all related documentation and record-keeping.





Family Foster Care Caseworker, MercyFirst

This position involves frequent contact with foster children, birth to 21. Manage a caseload of approximately 10-12 cases in our Angel Guardian Group Home/Family Foster Care program. Make visits to foster homes, help children navigate their world of school, medical needs, psychological needs, family needs, etc. Input progress notes into computer. Appear in court to testify and be a voice on behalf of your client. Participate in “Family Night” once a week where our foster children meet with birth family members and/or foster family members and have a chance to visit, play, and celebrate milestones such as birthdays. Communicate effectively with internal staff, state and governmental agencies regarding cases through established agency policies and procedures. Observe all HIPAA regulations. Accepting, affirming and non-judgement approach toward LGBTQ youth and staff is required.





Bilingual Staff Psychotherapist Openings, ANDRUS

ANDRUS nurtures social and emotional well-being in children, their families and the community by delivering a broad range of vital services and by providing research, training and innovative program models that promote standards of excellence for professional performance in and beyond our service community. Andrus provides annually a broad network of supports to over 2,500 vulnerable children and families of all backgrounds and means. Our mental health division extends individualized child and family interventions, supports parents, caregivers, and helps children and their families build on their unique strengths while managing their particular challenges. With Clinics in Yonkers, White Plains, and Peekskill, we are able to provide services to families in northern, southern, and central Westchester.





POLITICAL BULLETIN by CITY & STATE:

* New York City Public Advocate Letitia James said the new federal ban on smoking in public housing might inflame the relationship between cops and community and said she’s afraid of “aggressive enforcement” of the ban, the Daily News writes.

* Henry Cisneros, the former secretary of Housing and Urban Development under President Bill Clinton, joins this week’s Slant Podcast to discuss Donald Trump’s infrastructure plans and his tenure at HUD working with Andrew Cuomo.

* A New York state comptroller's office review of 2015 property tax rebates found the state made more than 31,000 questionable payments totaling $8 million, including some that went to dead property owners or those not actually eligible for the STAR exemption, the Post Standard writes.

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS

Finding a home in the Bronx after fleeing anti-gay violence in Haiti: The New York Times profiles Wilkenson Joseph, a Haitian immigrant, is seeking asylum in the United States after enduring anti-gay attacks in Haiti. With the help of ASCNYC and the African Services Committee, he was able to move into permanent housing, an apartment in the Bronx, in March; the city’s HIV/AIDS Services Administration covers his monthly rent of $1,100.

Brownsville tenants file lawsuit against landlord over lack of heat: With attorneys from the Legal Aid Society, seven residents of 178 Rockaway Parkway have filed a lawsuit against Rockaway Park Realty LLC, PIX11 reports. The suit charges the landlord has provided insufficient heat. Backing up the claim is the collected data from a heat sensor that transmits temperature data to the web-based app’s servers. Heat Seek is a nonprofit organization that created the device and runs the program.

NYN EVENTS

New York Nonprofit Media is proud to present our 2nd annual Nonprofit TechCon taking place Dec. 6 from 8 am to 5 pm. Explore the innovation and challenges of new tools, apps, and gadgets in our own personal ways. Whether you're an early tech adopter or more careful user, we all have a role to play in advancing our organizations in a rapidly changing world. This event will cover everything from entry-level learning about the current state of technology to more advanced discussions.

On Wednesday, January 18, New York Nonprofit Media will host Nonprofit BoardCon which will bring together board members, executive directors and other senior leaders from nonprofits across New York to discuss methods and strategies to collaborate and work together.

TODAY'S GOVERNMENT SKED

11 a.m. – The National Action Network, New York City Council members Rory Lancman, Jumaane Williams and Robert Cornegy, Minister Kirsten John Foy and Gwen Carr, the mother of Eric Garner, and civil rights advocates hold rally for two-year anniversary of the end of the grand jury case that ended with no indictment of officer Daniel Pantaleo, City Hall steps, Manhattan.

11 a.m. – New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer holds roundtable on criminal justice reform, JustLeadership, 1900 Lexington Ave., Manhattan.

11 a.m. – Brooklyn Borough President Eric L. Adams and Ama Dwimoh, founder and former chief of the Crimes Against Children Bureau in the Kings County District Attorney’s Office, will launch Operation C.A.R.E. (Child Abuse Response and Engagement), 209 Joralemon St., Brooklyn.

12 p.m. – The New York Public Library and NYC Council Member Ydanis Rodriguez will celebrate the completion of a 4.4 million dollar renovation project that transformed the former custodial apartment at NYPL’s Washington Heights branch into a dedicated teen area and tech center, 1000 St. Nicholas Ave., Manhattan.

6:30 p.m. – Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer attends Congregation Beit Simchat Torah's World AIDS Day observance, 130 West 30th St., Manhattan.

SUNDAY: 4 p.m. – #CloseRikers advocates and faith leaders hold vigil to urge Mayor Bill de Blasio to close Rikers Island jail complex, Gracie Mansion Conservancy, E. 88th St. & East End Ave., Manhattan.

MONDAY: 10 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. – New York City Councilwoman Julissa Ferreras-Copeland, The Legal Aid Society, and city Department of Consumer Affairs Deputy Commissioner of the Office of Labor Policy and Standards Liz Vladeck hold Know Your Rights forum to address concerns under the Donald Trump administration, P.S. 19, 98-02 Roosevelt Ave., Queens.

