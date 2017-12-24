EDITOR’S NOTE: Due to the holiday, there will be no NYN First Read on Monday, Dec. 25.

FROM NYN MEDIA AND CITY & STATE:

* Today’s NYN Media Buzz reveals who’s planning a social media blitz about teen pregnancy, suspense reigns over the sixth annual Long Island Imagine Awards, and an unprecedented consent decree over tenant harassment.

* Websites are out, social media is in, and the right approach can make the difference between drawing an audience to an online campaign or speaking to a virtually empty room, according to a social media expert featured in the latest NYN Media Insights podcast.

TOP NEWS:

* One year after the New York City Department of Correction said it was closing a housing unit for transgender people, the unit remains open but advocates say some people are still not being allowed in despite safety risks, the Village Voice reports.

* A homeless man walked free after spending five years on Rikers Island, the jail Mayor Bill de Blasio plans to close, after a jury acquitted him of arson in relation to a fire that killed a Brooklyn man, the Daily News reports.

* About 500 Puerto Ricans have moved to Syracuse after Hurricane Maria slammed the island months ago, and a group of local elementary school students has raised thousands of dollars for Christmas presents for the new arrivals, The Post Standard reports.

* Assemblyman Dov Hikind is calling for a probe over allegations that anti-Islamophobia activist and Women’s March organizer Linda Sarsour ignored sexual assault complaints at a Brooklyn nonprofit she led, the Daily News reports.

* More news below …

************

Too busy to attend in-person or real-time online continuing education events? NYU Silver School of Social Work offers a wide range of web-based, self-study continuing education programming for Social Workers and Mental Health Professionals. Choose from 14 compelling NYSED- and ACE-approved courses you can take on your own schedule, each at a cost of $25 or less per CE contact hour. Learn more about NYU Silver's online CE programs and register here.

************

* The nonprofit Bronx Freedom Fund is expanding its effort to help low-income criminal defendants make bail, part of a national Bail Project which seeks to keep 160,000 people out of jail in the next five years, News 12 The Bronx reports.

* Gov. Andrew Cuomo wants New York state to require Facebook, Twitter and other social media platforms to disclose the funders of political ads, a response to Russian government meddling in the 2016 election, Times Union reports.

************

Look Beyond the Numbers – Not all Technology Partners are Created Equal

Fully integrated systems, need-specific configurations, and proper training should be expected from your software investment. T3 Information Systemsdelivers just that. A subsidiary of Tate & Tryon CPAs, T3 has assisted nonprofits with selection and implementation of customized systems for 25 years. Nationally recognized and an award-winning Microsoft Dynamics Partner, T3 Information Systems is ready to help you Unleash Your Nonprofit’s Business Potential today.

************

IN DEPTH:

* Tax reform has a silver lining for nonprofits’ fundraising efforts, writes NonProfit Pro, because the increase in the standard deduction encourages donors to give more before the end of the year, one example of good news for nonprofits at the years’ end.

* The New York Post profiles a man 10 years after he was exonerated and released from prison, comparing and contrasting how his story compares with the paths of other wrongfully convicted people post-prison.

* Many New Yorkers become indifferent to the presence of panhandlers on city subways and sidewalks, but one person writes in The New York Times about why he still gives to people in need.

* Controversy over seven banned words at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are just the latest examples of how the Trump administration wants to decrease the visibility of the LGBTQ community, writes Gay City News.

************

KPIs and Dashboards – A Nonprofit Gamechanger

Visibility and transparency are paramount to your nonprofits’ success. Everyone from program managers to board members needs insight into different aspects of financial data to make the right decisions. Choosing the right KPIs and dashboards can be game-changing. Download this free guide to nonprofit dashboards today.

For over 25 years, JMT has been helping nonprofits achieve sustainability and mission effectiveness. Learn more about JMT Consulting.

************

NATIONAL FOCUS:

* The average life expectancy has gone down in the U.S., and Vox examinesthrough maps the role of the opioid crisis in this trend – and whether it is the only factor cutting Americans’ lives shorter than before.

* The Justice Department revoked 25 federal directives pertaining to issues such as accommodations for disabled people, purportedly because these guidelines had circumvented the legislative process, the Times reports.

* Congress passed a temporary extension of the Children’s Health Insurance Plan as part of a last-minute spending bill that avoided an impending government shutdown, but many other hot-button issues like DACA linger into the new year, BuzzFeed reports.

Attention Nonprofits: We are now accepting 2018 Annual NYN Sponsors. Sponsorships include: discounted employment advertisements, coverage of your annual event, board appointments and more. Details on the sponsorship opportunities can be found here, or email cydney@nynmedia.com.

LATEST NONPROFIT JOBS:

(Visit NYN Careers to view all jobs.)

To advertise your employment opportunities with NYN Media email lblake@cityandstateny.com.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY: To Sharon Levy, vice president of public affairs at YMCA of Greater NY … to Assemblywoman Crystal Peoples-Stokes … to Bobbie Sackman, associate executive director of public policy for LiveOn NY … to state Sen. Carl Marcellino … to Mary Cooley, director of city legislative affairs for the New York City Department of Consumer Affairs.

To have your birthday mentioned, click here.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Jan. 24 – Second Annual NYN Media BoardCon

Visit http://go.cityandstatemedia.com/e/168882/events/24lfcr/114714162 to submit an event or view all community events.

************

Energize Your Nonprofit Organization

Get more done with the experienced professionals and fresh perspectives of Accounting Management Solutions, now CliftonLarsonAllen (CLA). We understand nonprofits and will work with you to strengthen your organization and move you closer to your goals. Connect with CLA for part-time and interim resources, special projects, consulting, professional search, and other finance and accounting resources. Learn how we can help you.

************

KICKER: “I was harassed daily by officers/inmates due to being trans. … The treatment of trans women on Rikers Island, from what I have seen and experienced, is very disheartening and sometimes even cruel.” – Merci Chrisette, a trans woman, in a text message, via the Village Voice.