Editor’s Note: In yesterday’s Daily, we shared an announcement that stated that State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman’s “Pennies for Charity” report found that “fully one-third of charitable donations ended up in the pockets of professional fundraisers.” That is incorrect. The report found that professional fundraisers overall retain more than one-third of the charitable campaign donations they raise.

Happy Holidays -- The NYN Daily will not run Monday or Friday of next week. We will run on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday as per usual.

FROM NYN MEDIA:

* On a scale of one to five how confident are you that your organization's end-of-year donation totals will meet with your definition of success? Complete our poll and we’ll share your answers next week.

*Thirty-five years ago on Christmas Day, 6,000 frail, homebound elderly New Yorkers received an unexpected meal delivered by a service that would soon become known as Citymeals on Wheels.

TOP NEWS:

* City Hall said City Comptroller Scott Stringer’s report was completely wrong about the Administration for Children's Services,with Jill Kraus of ACS stating that it drew “inaccurate conclusions,” NY1 reports.

* A civil liberties group has joined in the call for a federal judge to strike down new donor-disclosure provisions in New York that allegedly stray from their anticorruption goals, hurting the protected speech rights of both nonprofits and donors, Courthouse News writes.

* A federal judge ruled a lawsuit, filed by the Bronx Defenders and two private firms in May, alleging the Bronx courts are so slow that they violate the Constitution can continue, but lawyers must replace the original plaintiffs, whose cases have already been resolved, the Daily News reports.

* Improving schools and cutting crime remain the top priorities for East Harlem residents, according to a new survey conducted biennially by local social services nonprofit Union Settlement, DNA Info reports.

* New York City Public Advocate Letitia James writes in an opinion piece for the Daily News that she supports Assemblyman Andrew Hevesi’s plan to create a single, all-encompassing support program for those who are homeless or on the brink of homelessness.

* More than 78 percent of the buildings across the city that are receiving the 421-a tax break don't offer affordable housing, according to a new report out from New York University's Furman Center, DNA Info reports.

* In a bid to once again make manufacturing a priority for development, earlier this month, the NYC Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) announced Greenpoint Manufacturing & Design Center as the first awardee of a new Industrial Developer Fund, created to support nonprofit and mission-driven industrial development in NYC, Next City reports.

* Impact investors have demonstrated strong growth, collectively increasing their assets under management by a compound annual growth rate of 18 percent according to findings from the first industry-level trends analysis on global impact investor market activity, The Nonprofit Times writes.

* About two-thirds of America’s jail population – 450,000 people – is in jail awaiting trial; these individuals often lose their homes and jobs, which is especially painful if they are acquitted – and nobody helps them get back their lives, Karen Hinton, chief strategy officer at Fenton, shares in an opinion piece published in our sister publication, NY Slant.

************



Drawing on his extensive background as a lawyer, lobbyist and the head of a large New York social services agency, & management guru, Charles A. Archer, has created a state-of-the-art blueprint for building office teamwork and camaraderie. Used by companies’ world over, Archer’s Everybody Paddles compilation is a management tool focused on reaching strategic alignment and accelerating change through respect and collaboration; these principles provide an outline in building company consensus, problem solving and developing effective behavioral dynamics within an organization. Click here for more information.

************



TRUMP TRANSITION:



* After years of expansion, the financial pressures on New York's major museums are greater than ever, but Apollo Magazine asks how they’ll fare if the Trump administration provokes fresh culture wars?



IN DEPTH:



* ICYMI: In this week’s At The Board Table podcast, New York Nonprofit Media talks with William F. Gorin of Sanctuary for Families about its board’s culture, how their five newest board members were selected and what will be done to keep those board members informed and engaged with the mission.

************



Get an on-the-spot decision on your application Come to Immediate Decision Days happening now through December 28 at our Financial District campus and Bronx Extension Center. Our state-of-the-art facilities are designed to give you the edge in today's job market. Classes start January 9 Financial Aid and scholarship opportunities available to those who qualify. RSVP here.

************



NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS:

* With guidance from the youth development nonprofit Publicolor, New York City Police officers have been volunteering their time to paint with students at a middle school in one of the poorest neighborhoods in Brooklyn in an effort to develop positive dialogues with students, the community, and the school, The Huffington Post writes.

* Western New York Heroes is giving back to veterans this holiday season through its adopt-a-family program. The nonprofit has partnered with the American Medical Response to give gifts, clothing, and household items to military families in need, today those gifts were delivered from the WNY Heroes headquarters in Williamsville, WIVB reports.

************



Accounting Management Solutions (AMS), a CliftonLarsonAllen LLP Division, is the Northeast’s leading provider of executive-level accounting and finance professionals. We support nonprofits with part-time, interim, business advisory, project resources and professional search. Engage with AMS for: career advancement, partnerships, business development and Professional Conversation. AMS provides critical finance and accounting expertise organizations need during transitions, transactions and transformations. Learn more about us.

************



NYN BUZZ:

* Putnam Family and Community Services, Inc. has received a 20,000 dollar grant from the Westchester Community Foundation to support its Children’s Crisis Response Program serving children and adolescents throughout Putnam County who are facing emergency situations requiring mental health counseling and guidance.

* E. John and Jeanne C. Finn made an 875,000 dollar gift to support the Jerome Patrick and Alice Conley Corcoran Scholarship at Niagara University - bringing the endowed scholarship fund for students from Central and Western New York who demonstrate financial need and plan to study in Niagara University's School of Nursing to over $1 million.

* The New York State Office of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Services (NYS OASAS) recently announced more than $190,000 in funding was awarded to two NYS OASAS-certified addiction treatment providers, Odyssey House and Mount Sinai Behavioral Health System, to support a new peer engagement specialist initiative in East Harlem in New York City.

CAREER MOVES:

* The First Niagara Foundation recently named Gary Crosby, former president and chief executive of First Niagara Financial Group, as president of its board of directors and announced $1.2 million in grants to four area nonprofits, The Buffalo News writes.

************



Discover a Master’s in Nonprofit Management that Questions Convention

Wanted: nonprofit change-makers with a deep commitment to social justice & positive transformation. The Master’s in Nonprofit Management at The New School in NYC was the first of its kind in the country, and continues to break new ground in social innovation and nonprofit best practices. Financial aid and merit-based scholarship opportunities are available. Advance your nonprofit career – apply by January 15 for priority admissions consideration.

************



NYN CAREERS

(Visit www.nyncareers.com to view all jobs.)

Associate Executive Director for Adult Services, InterAgency Council of Developmental Disabilities Agencies

The InterAgency Council of Developmental Disabilities Agencies Inc. is seeking a highly qualified person for the Associate Executive Director of Adult Services. The position is responsible for assisting our member agencies on matters related to services to individuals with developmental disabilities that are funded by OPWDD and DOH. Regularly interacts with government officials at all levels; advocates for these issues and provides high level technical expertise to member agencies. In addition, this position is responsible for overseeing and managing IAC’s training program and all its components, as well as the annual conference.

Director of NAC’s Regional Permanency Center, New Alternatives for Children

New Alternatives for Children, Inc. (NAC) is seeking a Director with strong programmatic and administrative skills to design and implement its new Regional Permanency Center. This Center will deliver a range of interventions that are designed to prevent post adoptive/post guardianship dissolutions/disruptions; provide assistance to families so that children can be cared for in their own homes with their adoptive parents or legal guardians; and strengthen post adoptive/post guardianship families with the goal of avoiding foster care or other out-of-home placements.

Executive Assistant to Executive Director, SCAN New York

We are seeking dynamic, qualified Executive Assistant for SCAN’s Executive Director. This candidate produces information by transcribing, formatting, inputting, editing, retrieving, copying, and transmitting text and data; conserves executive's time by reading, researching, and routing correspondence; drafting letters and documents; collecting and analyzing information; initiating telecommunications; helps maintains executive's appointment schedule by planning and scheduling meetings, conferences, teleconferences, and travel.

NYN MEDIA CAREERS: To advertise your employment opportunities with NYN Media email lblake@cityandstateny.com.

************



POLITICAL BULLETIN by CITY & STATE:

* There’s talk about scheduling a legislative session day on Tuesday or the possibility that some Democrats will be so upset if they can’t vote on a potential pay raise that they will respond by not attending Cuomo’s State of the State, the Times Union reports.

* New York City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito raised eyebrows when she said she plans to support de Blasio if he decides to seek re-election next year, and she didn’t rule out running if he doesn’t, the Post reports.

* An investigation conducted by the state attorney general’s office found there was no criminal culpability in NYPD Officer Garthlette James’ fatal shooting last year of an unarmed man in Yonkers after a car chase that began in the Bronx, The New York Times reports.

GALAS AND RECENT EVENTS:

* Police Athletic League's 28th Annual Women of the Year Luncheon

UPCOMING EVENTS:

* Dec. 25 -- The Flatiron Partnership will a hold special holiday-themed walking tour to complement its annual “23 Days of Flatiron Cheer” festivities.

Visit http://go.cityandstatemedia.com/e/168882/events/gr16w/40927880 to submit an event or view all community events.





NYN EVENTS:

On Wednesday, January 18, New York Nonprofit Media will host Nonprofit BoardCon which will bring together board members, executive directors and other senior leaders from nonprofits across New York to discuss methods and strategies to collaborate and work together. Click here to learn more.

On Friday, March 24, New York Nonprofit Media will host Nonprofit FundCon which bring together fundraising and development executives from nonprofits across New York to discuss how to create a campaign and raise money. Click here to learn more.

************



SUBSCRIBE TO CITY & STATE MAGAZINE TODAY: City & State is the premier multi-media news firm that dedicates its coverage to New York’s federal, state and local government, political and advocacy news and shares exclusive content from New York Nonprofit Media. Subscriptions are offered to New York City & New York State government employees, nonprofit organizations and academic institutions. The subscription includes 48 issues conveniently mailed to your home or office. In addition, you will also receive our exclusive daily Insider e-newsletter. Subscribe Here.

************



TODAY’S GOVERNMENT SKED:



12:30 p.m. - Members of the Campaign for Alternatives to Isolated Confinement will deliver a holiday card to Gov. Andrew Cuomo urging him to end solitary confinement, outside Cuomo’s New York City office, 633 Third Ave., Manhattan.

7 p.m. and 10 p.m. – “Inside City Hall” features Rep. Hakeem Jeffries and the Friday Reporters Roundtable with NY1’s Grace Rauh, Mara Gay of The Wall Street Journal, Ben Max of Gotham Gazette and Nick Powell of City & State, NY1.

************