FROM NYN MEDIA AND CITY & STATE:

* Lorena Borjas, founder of an eponymous Queens-based nonprofit that offers bail assistance and support to the LGBT community, intends to apply for citizenship after receiving a pardon from Gov. Andrew Cuomo, NYN Media reports.

* Today’s NYN Media Buzz shows where nonprofit leaders party, which ones got to ring the opening bell at the stock exchanges and which New York nonprofit reported back from Puerto Rico, just before another protests the federal response to Hurricane Maria.

* Gov. Andrew Cuomo faces re-election, the state Senate is up for grabs and a slate of political insiders have offered City & State their political predictions for 2018 on a range of issues affecting nonprofits.

TOP NEWS:

* Two NYPD officers received department discipline for their roles in the 2012 fatal shooting of unarmed Bronx teen Ramarley Graham, the Daily News reports, with one of the officers agreeing to resign as part of the settlement.

* An Ossining man is suing the Westchester County nonprofit Lincoln Hall, a home for troubled boys, saying that he was fired after complaining about a superior who called him “a big fat gay man,” the New York Post reports.

* NY1 offers a rundown of what to look for when New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is inaugurated on Jan. 1, including how his speech might address setbacks from his first term like his failure to properly address record homelessness in the city.

* Al Dirschberger abruptly resigned from his post as Erie County commissioner for social services on Thursday following allegations of misconduct toward a female subordinate that has now led to a criminal investigation, The Buffalo News reports.

* More news below …

************

Too busy to attend in-person or real-time online continuing education events? NYU Silver School of Social Work offers a wide range of web-based, self-study continuing education programming for Social Workers and Mental Health Professionals. Choose from 14 compelling NYSED- and ACE-approved courses you can take on your own schedule, each at a cost of $25 or less per CE contact hour. Learn more about NYU Silver's online CE programs and register here.

************

* Two NYPD officers were suspended without pay for a flippant response to an emergency call from a Brooklyn woman who had been abused by her husband and was later found dead, The New York Times reports.

* When the Rockefeller Family Fund’s director wanted to help a friend get a job, he turned to de Blasio fundraiser Ross Offinger, a reliable fixer for donors who needed special favors, the Post reports.

* Gov. Andrew Cuomo unveiled plans to curb student hunger, including measures to prevent public humiliation of children who receive free lunches – the latest announcement of initiatives to be included in his State of the State address on Jan. 3, the Daily News writes.

************

Look Beyond the Numbers – Not all Technology Partners are Created Equal

Fully integrated systems, need-specific configurations, and proper training should be expected from your software investment. T3 Information Systemsdelivers just that. A subsidiary of Tate & Tryon CPAs, T3 has assisted nonprofits with selection and implementation of customized systems for 25 years. Nationally recognized and an award-winning Microsoft Dynamics Partner, T3 Information Systems is ready to help you Unleash Your Nonprofit’s Business Potential today.

************

IN DEPTH:

* A Lower East Side housing project that serves low-income people, which is run by the nonprofit Community Access, has a fascinating history involving a hospital, the first female ambulance surgeon and the Puerto Rican activist group Young Lords, Bedford + Bowery reports.

* A digital startup is capitalizing on young professionals who want to serve on nonprofits’ junior boards by creating a matchmaking services that connects corporations and their employees with prospective organizations, Forbes reports.

* Do nonprofit galas have a future? NonProfit Pro examines the issue in the wake of an extravagant 2016 event at Mar-a-Lago that led more than two dozen organizations to cancel their own Mar-a-Lago galas.

************

KPIs and Dashboards – A Nonprofit Gamechanger

Visibility and transparency are paramount to your nonprofits’ success. Everyone from program managers to board members needs insight into different aspects of financial data to make the right decisions. Choosing the right KPIs and dashboards can be game-changing. Download this free guide to nonprofit dashboards today.

For over 25 years, JMT has been helping nonprofits achieve sustainability and mission effectiveness. Learn more about JMT Consulting.

************

NATIONAL FOCUS:

* A battle between inpatient versus outpatient drug rehab centers nearly led to the collapse of American Addiction Centers – one of the largest for-profit rehab companies – after a college student began short selling its stock, the Times reports.

* Men with criminal records have a better chance of securing an entry-level retail position, according to one of two studies that found women and people of color have a hard time securing such jobs, Bustle reports.

* Meals on Wheels served 23 million fewer meals in 2017 compared to 2005, despite a growing need for food assistance among aging baby boomers and bipartisan support for the program, Slate reports.

* Food swamps are the new food deserts, The Atlantic reports, in a piece that investigates whether proximity to fast food and corner stores plays a greater role in obesity than the distance to a supermarket.

Attention Nonprofits: We are now accepting 2018 Annual NYN Sponsors. Sponsorships include: discounted employment advertisements, coverage of your annual event, board appointments and more. Details on the sponsorship opportunities can be found here, or email cydney@nynmedia.com.

LATEST NONPROFIT JOBS:

(Visit NYN Careers to view all jobs.)

To advertise your employment opportunities with NYN Media email lblake@cityandstateny.com.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY: To Molly Hartman, senior adviser for food policy to New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio … and to Jose Davila, associate regional director of state affairs at Everytown for Gun Safety.

To have your birthday mentioned, click here.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Jan. 9 – Point on Prospecting (POP) Talk: Higher Education

Jan. 24 – Second Annual NYN Media BoardCon

Visit http://go.cityandstatemedia.com/e/168882/events/24m231/115403882 to submit an event or view all community events.

************

Energize Your Nonprofit Organization

Get more done with the experienced professionals and fresh perspectives of Accounting Management Solutions, now CliftonLarsonAllen (CLA). We understand nonprofits and will work with you to strengthen your organization and move you closer to your goals. Connect with CLA for part-time and interim resources, special projects, consulting, professional search, and other finance and accounting resources. Learn how we can help you.

************

KICKER: “I spent almost 10 years searching for this immigration relief and finally, at long last, it was given to me.” – Queens nonprofit leader and LGBT activist Lorena Borjas, via NYN Media.