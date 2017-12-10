FROM NYN MEDIA AND CITY & STATE:

* Fifty-five nonprofits from across the state will receive a total of $6.5 million in grants as part of an expanding effort to combat sexual assault through services such as crisis hotlines counseling, advocacy, community outreach and trauma therapy, NYN Media reports.

* Today’s NYN Media Buzz features the new director for legal services at the Center for Safety & Change, an NBA legend assisting New York Cares’ big score at its annual Winter Benefit and another New York City nonprofit with life-saving grants to hurricane victims.

* About 200 disabled New Yorkers rallied Dec. 6 outside Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office for a caregiver pay raise, following a successful effort months ago that secured $55 million for nonprofits serving people with mental disabilities, NPR affiliate WSKG reports.

* A new report states the Archdiocese of New York has given out more than $40 million in compensation to 189 people who said they were sexually abused by Catholic clergy, with an average payout of $211,600, the Times Herald-Record reports.

* New York City Councilman Mark Levine is drafting legislation that would require city agencies to report twice a year how many sexual harassment complaints they receive, the Daily News reports.

* Legislation proposed by Assemblyman Luis Sepulveda would allow undocumented immigrants protected under the federal Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program to keep their driver’s licenses after the program ends in March, the Times Union writes.

* A new report from the New York City Independent Budget Office states nearly one-third of the New York City Housing Authority’s 176,066 public housing apartments are under-occupied, with a waiting list of more than 250,000 households.

* Blockchain for Change, a digital startup, plans to distribute 200,000 smartphones next year to homeless people in New York City who can access social services through a pre-installed app called Fummi, Fast Company reports.

* Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said he would be happy to take $2.7 million in funding for a drug treatment center if Broome County lawmakers decline state funding to combat opioid addiction, ABC affiliate WKBW reports.

IN DEPTH:

* NonProfitPro offers six suggestions for ending the year with a spike of donations through five rhetorical questions, such as: Does the end of the year boost the start of the next? Another NonProfitPro piece includes three secrets to the same end.

* The post-mortem philanthropic plans of banker David Rockefeller are an example for other extremely wealthy people such as Bill Gates and Warren Buffett who have pledged to donate more than half their fortunes to philanthropy, The New York Times reports.

* The New York Post argues that New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s emphasis on rental subsidies to homeless families is responsible for the 4 percent jump in city homelessness, which has contributed to a wider national spike.

* The ability to express a compelling narrative was just one way that some nonprofits’ fundraising efforts distinguished themselves on Giving Tuesday last month, Nonprofit Hub reports.

NATIONAL FOCUS:

* The 10-person nonprofit Fight for the Future has mobilized its 1.8 million supporters to post to social media about how a proposed FCC repeal of Net Neutrality will benefit large corporation while hurting ordinary Americans, the Times reports.

* Hundreds of New York City public defenders and immigrant rights activists rallied outside Brooklyn Borough Hall Dec. 7, calling on the state’s top judge to block immigration enforcement at local courthouses, Newsday reports.

* The ongoing national discussion on sexual harassment is giving Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand a big political boost as the junior senator from New York contemplates a presidential run in 2020, Politico reports.

