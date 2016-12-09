Editor’s Note: Win registration to one of our upcoming conferences or a 50 dollar Amazon gift card by completing this survey about NYN Media’s news coverage, career listings and events. Thank you in advance for helping us set priorities moving forward.

TOP NEWS



NYN Media Perspectives - This is no time to be nonpartisan: If we settle for apathy, we are turning a deaf ear to our president-elect’s hateful rhetoric and the fear it is engendering in communities of color and beyond, writes Lew Zuchman for New York Nonprofit Media.

The Jewish Board takes top honors at 10th annual NYCT Nonprofit Excellence Awards: The Jewish Board claimed the Gold Prize, Neighbors Link of Northern Westchester received the Silver and Per Scholas took home the Bronze at the 10th annual New York Community Trust Nonprofit Excellence Awards held Friday, Dec. 2 at the New York Academy of Medicine.

Mayor de Blasio calls steam-burn deaths of toddlers a ‘freak accident’:As the investigation continued into the deaths of two young sisters in city-financed housing for homeless people in the Bronx, Mayor Bill de Blasio described the episode as a “freak accident,” the New York Times reports.

DiNapoli says DOH made improper Medicaid payments: The state Department of Health incorrectly paid more than 16.6 million dollars in Medicaid payments to 96 home health providers over more than three years, according to a report released by Comptroller Tom DiNapoli’s office, State of Politics reports.

New York charters enroll fewer homeless pupils than city schools: With a record number of New Yorkers experiencing homelessness, charter schools are serving fewer homeless students, proportional to their total enrollment, than traditional public schools, the New York Times reports.

NYC secures 80.2 million dollars from state funding competitions for 112 projects across city: Some money was earmarked for the creation of a home health aide training program sponsored by the Sunnyside Community Services in the Rockaways and a facility to house the Lower Eastside Girls Club’s NextGen nurses program, the Daily News reports.

There’s a nonprofit building boom going on: Some of the nation’s largest museums have been participating in a building boom since the end of the recession, raising millions in capital campaigns and in recent years putting those dollars to work in constructing new facilities, the NonProfit Times reports.

Choosing between shelter and school: Dealing with the logistics of getting to school can be a major challenge for the increasing number of children in New York City who are homeless, many of them shuffled from shelter to shelter, The Atlantic writes. The location of shelters is one major obstacle, as families are often placed in shelters far from their children’s original schools. On top of that, parents are often bogged down by bureaucratic procedures that they must follow so they can stay in shelters.

************

Accounting Management Solutions (AMS), a CliftonLarsonAllen LLP Division, is the Northeast’s leading provider of executive-level accounting and finance professionals. We support nonprofits with part-time, interim, business advisory, project resources and professional search. Engage with AMS for: career advancement, partnerships, business development and Professional Conversation. AMS provides critical finance and accounting expertise organizations need during transitions, transactions and transformations. Learn more about us.

Homeless high school students can and do graduate in numbers similar to their peers, if they are supported during specific transition points. The key is to keep them from becoming chronically absent from school. Read newly-analyzed data from the Institute for Children, Poverty and Homelessness.

************

ARTS AND CULTURE SPOTLIGHT

After the Oakland fire, we can’t wait for NYC to save our art spaces: Kids on the edge, often part of vulnerable communities, have a home at all-inclusive DIY spaces in Brooklyn like Silent Barn, Trans-Pecos and Market Hotel, and artists should ensure their venues are safe places, The Observer writes.

70 artists losing Gowanus studio space as arts group moves to Sunset Park: An additional 70 artists are losing studio space in Gowanus following a "bigger than expected" rent increase for Trestle Art Space, a local arts nonprofit, according to DNAinfo.

************

HIGHER EDUCATION SPOTLIGHT

Overtime second thoughts: After last-minute injunction halted a federal overtime rule, many colleges and universities will go ahead with planned changes, Inside Higher Ed writes.

NYU reveals design for new development: The university revealed its plans for the contentious at 181 Mercer Street Thursday, The Real Deal writes. Local residents, students and preservationists had opposed the project for years, but a court decision last year gave it the green light.

************

NYN BUZZ





St. Catherine's receives NYS grant for infrastructure upgrades:

New York State announced that St. Catherine's Center for Children has been awarded a grant of 184,153 dollars to complete infrastructure upgrades at the agency's Copson House residential facility for children. St. Catherine's is one of 237 applicants statewide to receive a grant from the New York State Nonprofit Infrastructure Capital Investment Program. Statewide, 100 million dollars in grants were awarded to nonprofits. Proposed upgrades at Copson House include installation of safety glass throughout the facility, upgrades in heating and cooling systems, and the installation of camera systems to enhance safety.





NYU Furman Center Launches CoreData.nyc, a hub for New York City’s housing and neighborhood data:

The NYU Furman Center announced the launch of CoreData.nyc, a new online hub for New York City housing and neighborhood data. CoreData.nyc standardizes datasets from a variety of city, state, and federal sources to present over 100 indicators describing New York City’s housing and neighborhoods. It is the city's most comprehensive resource for property-level subsidized housing information. CoreData.nyc is both an update and an expansion of the NYU Furman Center’s Subsidized Housing Information Project, which launched in 2011.





United Way of the Dutchess-Orange Region announces the addition of new board members, promotions:

United Way of the Dutchess-Orange Region announced new members and promotions in its board of directors. The new additions to the board of directors, include Ava Bynum (Hudson Valley Seed), Richard Mayfield (Orange County Government), Sharon McGinnis (Central Hudson), Scott Sweeney (Marshall & Sterling), Herb K. White (Hudson Valley Federal Credit Union), and Steven V. Lant rejoined the board. IBM Vice President of Sales and Transaction Support Kevin Cleary is now the Second Vice-Chair of the Board, while Diane Passaro, Assistant Vice President and Commercial Loan Officer with the Orange Bank & Trust Company, is now the Secretary of the Board.

************

Can justice be a public good? Earn Your Public Policy Degree at The New School

Calling future leaders in public policy and social innovation. Join us online for a webinar information session Monday, December 12, at 1-2pm EST to learn more about our Master’s in Urban Policy Analysis and Management. Get answers to all your questions about curriculum, admission requirements, scholarships, financial aid, and what our graduates are doing. The program enables you to study part-time or full-time, with the option to complete your degree in as little as 16 months. Register now for the online info session.

Attend Our Open House in Manhattan December 6, 2016. 5 pm Stony Brook Manhattan 387 Park Avenue South Register.

************

NYN CAREERS

(Visit www.nyncareers.com to view all jobs.)





Article 31 Mental Health Clinic Supervisor, Abbott House

Abbott House, an innovative community-based social service organization based in Irvington, NY, is seeking a part-time Article 31 Mental Health Clinic Supervisor. Initially, the position will require up to 14 hours per week, with the possibility of expanded hours with program growth. The clinical supervisor is responsible for the day to day operations of the Article 31 Clinic including supervising a multi-disciplinary staff of clinicians. He or she will maintain the quality and effectiveness of services, ensuring compliance with federal, state and local regulations including departmental and state OMH policies and procedures. The clinic supervisor will maintain a small caseload.





Vice President of Family Foster Care, Saint Dominic's Home

As a key member of the management team, the Vice President of the Family Foster Care Program will manage all aspects of the Family Foster Care Program, including service delivery, staff development, foster home recruitment, facilities operations, budget development and allocations. The successful candidate will ensure that the Family Foster Care program meets and exceeds the regulatory standards of all pertinent governmental bodies and meets contract compliance related to the delivery of Family Foster Care services contracted by government agencies. The candidate will assume responsibility for the coordination of all Family Foster program components that includes the Intake, Home-finding, Adoption, Case Practice, and Therapeutic Foster Care as well as the financial and contractual components of the program.





Part Time Psychiatrist, The Bridge

The Bridge, an innovative and well respected mental health agency serving people with serious mental illness, substance abuse, co-occurring mental health and substance abuse disorders, and co-morbid medical conditions is seeking a Psychiatrist for a newly awarded Forensic Assertive Community Treatment (ACT) Team located in the Bronx. The Psychiatrist is a member of an interdisciplinary team that provides clinical services to seriously mentally ill clients who have history of multiple hospitalizations and non-compliance with traditional treatment.





NYN MEDIA CAREERS: To advertise your employment opportunities with NYN Media email lblake@cityandstateny.com.

************

POLITICAL BULLETIN by CITY & STATE:

* Despite a hard-fought compromise between Cuomo and New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, Port Authority commissioners refused to vote on a draft of a 10-year plan for spending on major projects like a replacement for the bus terminal in Manhattan, the Times reports.

* Despite a promise three years ago, New York police interrogations are largely still not videotaped, and without the recordings of the interrogations, hearings on disputed confessions drag on for days, wasting time and money, the Times reports.

* Two young girls died in a building after having been placed there by the city, and now de Blasio must find a far better way forward faster than his three-year timeline for closing the door on cluster shelters, and must pursue a thorough investigation, the Daily News writes in an editorial.

************

SUBSCRIBE TO CITY & STATE MAGAZINE TODAY: City & State is the premier multi-media news firm that dedicates its coverage to New York’s federal, state and local government, political and advocacy news. Subscriptions are offered to New York City & New York State government employees, nonprofit organizations and academic institutions. The subscription includes 48 issues conveniently mailed to your home or office. In addition, you will also receive our exclusive daily Insider e-newsletter. Subscribe Here.

The Fordham Center for Nonprofit Leaders offers both a Master’s of Science and an Executive Education Certificate program in Nonprofit Leadership. To learn more about how these programs train students to become leaders in the nonprofit sector in collaboration with its unique mentoring component, visit: www.fordham.edu/nonprofits

************

NYN SOCIAL BUZZ





Upcoming galas and events:

Dec. 9 -- The Cardiovascular Research Foundation hosts its Annual Pulse of the City Gala

Dec. 12 -- Volunteers of America hosts 21st Annual Winter’s Eve Gala

Dec. 12 -- American Friends of Magen David Adom hosts NY gala

Dec. 18 -- Museum of Jewish Heritage hosts Latkepalooza

Dec. 21 -- Care for the Homeless and Urban Pathways will hold a Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day program at the Drisha Institute for Jewish Education

* To have your event featured here send your top 1-2 photos, along with a one sentence caption and photo credit, to info@nynmedia.com with the subject line “Recent Galas and Events.” To see more events, check our events/community calendar here.

************

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS

The CEO of this nonprofit wants to tackle poverty with targeted grant making: Nancy Roob of Edna McConnell Clark Foundation launched Blue Meridian Partners to pool 1 billion dollars from wealthy donors to help a group of handpicked charities, according to Crain’s.

Sex ed program succeeds by meeting basic needs: The Detroit Free Press profiles a class run by the nationally recognized, evidence-based Carrera Adolescent Pregnancy Prevention Program, of the Children's Aid Society, which has seven core components including education, which includes extra academic help, and employment, which helps prepare students for the workforce and teaches them to manage money.

This millennial is on a mission to unleash the next generation of techies:New York On Tech Co-Founder Jessica Santana drew on her own experiences as a disadvantaged youth when she co-founded her nonprofit that preps New York City’s students for careers in the digital space, NationSwell writes.

************

NYN EVENTS

On Wednesday, January 18, New York Nonprofit Media will host Nonprofit BoardCon which will bring together board members, executive directors and other senior leaders from nonprofits across New York to discuss methods and strategies to collaborate and work together. Click here to learn more.

************

TODAY’S GOVERNMENT SKED

11 a.m. – New York City Council members Jimmy Van Bramer, Costa Constantinides and Ben Kallos, as well as the Tenants Associations from Queensbridge, Ravenswood, and the Astoria Houses hold rally to call on New York City’s power plants to reduce usage of polluting oils, Ravenswood Generating Station (Big Allis), 41st Avenue and Vernon Boulevard, Queens.

1 p.m. – State Sen. Daniel Squadron, Grand Street Settlement and officials from the New York City Housing Authority unveil 25 security cameras and an upgraded monitoring system at the Grand Street Settlement, 80 Pitt St., Community Center, Manhattan.

6:30 p.m. – New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio delivers remarks at Pennsylvania Society reception, Inside Park at St. Bart’s, 325 Park Ave., Manhattan.

************

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Nina Bahazhevska, Manager at Grassi & Co; Saturday: William H. Miller, Chief Development Officer at The Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of New York.

To see your birthday mentioned, click here.