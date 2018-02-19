FROM NEW YORK NONPROFIT MEDIA AND CITY AND STATE:

* New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s State of the City speech, hundreds of bills in the City Council and human services nonprofits unhappy with government contracts – NYN Media reports on how city government is affecting nonprofits so far this year.

* Today’s NYN Media Buzz has the details on who spoke at Food Bank for New York City’s annual conference, new grants from the American Century Investments Foundation, and a new Blackbaud report showing a spike in charitable giving.

* New York officials have renewed efforts to reform the state’s criminal justice system in recent years, continuing a broader struggle that goes back at least as far as the fight over the Rockefeller drug laws, City & State reports.

* A federal appeals court in Manhattan ruled yesterday that nonprofits like Citizens United must disclose their donors in annual reports to the New York Attorney General’s office, ruling against the Conservative group, the New York Post reports.

* Two months after announcing the retirement of New York City Schools Chancellor Carmen Fariña, Mayor Bill de Blasio has yet to find a replacement who has the right mix of experience, reputation and political savvy, The New York Times reports.

* The acquittal on a murder charge of an NYPD officer who killed an emotionally disturbed woman in the Bronx has led advocates to call on the city to change police protocols in dealing with disabled people, the Observer reports.

* The never-ending feud between Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is back on, and the city’s public housing tenants find themselves caught in the crossfire over the push to declare an emergency at NYCHA, the Daily News reports.

* Gov. Cuomo’s proposal to eliminate Close to Home strikes some youth advocates as an effort to undermine de Blasio, a possible rival for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, reports The Chronicle of Social Change.

* The New York City Council is pushing legislation to highlight the city’s record on race and housing in response to the White House, which is stalling a requirement that jurisdictions provide assessments of residential integration, Politico New York reports.

* The testimony of one young person played a pivotal role in Erie County’s approval of a ban on gay conversion therapy, the latest jurisdiction in the U.S. to do so, The Buffalo News reports.

In Depth:

* Not a single New York foundation leader made a list of the highest compensated CEOs at community foundations nationwide, one New Jersey leader brought home $323,551 in total compensation in 2015, The Chronicle of Philanthropy reports.

* NonProfit Pro reports how the Financial Account Standards Board has overhauled previous accounting standards, a move that helps nonprofits better tell a clear financial story.

* The data doesn’t not substantiate claims by the de Blasio Administration about how it handles low-level offenses like marijuana possession, raising questions about police reform efforts, Theodore Hamm of St. Joseph’s College in Brooklyn, writes in City Limits.

* Nonprofits should make plans to keep their founders involved well past the time that they choose to retire, writes the Stanford Social Innovation Review.

NATIONAL FOCUS:

* A new report from Grantmakers in the Arts found that U.S. foundations have given billions to fund arts and culture programs, but it’s become less of a priority for them in recent years, Philanthropy News Digest reports.

* The recent mass school shooting in Florida shows that the U.S. is stuck in a vicious cycle of bloodshed – and all signs point to a sense of helplessness across the country that this problem can ever be eradicated, Pacific Standard reports.

* A new Idaho healthcare law that flouts federal requirements presents a test for Alex Azar II, the new secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, and whether he will enforce Obamacare as the law of the land, the Times reports.

KICKER: “Where the City is contracting with nonprofits to provide services, the City must pay the full cost of that program, including the direct cost of providing the program and the indirect costs necessary to sustain the program and the organization running it.” Sharon Stapel, executive director of the Nonprofit Coordinating Committee of New York, via NYN Media.