* A new report from The Commonwealth Fund found ways states can leverage Medicaid to help nonprofits make society better through through a variety of incentives under existing law, NYN Media reports.

* Today’s NYN Media Buzz has the details on new board members at Big Brothers and Big Sisters of New York City, CoveCare Center, and the NYC Employment and Training Coalition – plus an update on what CharitySTRONG has been up to.

* New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio unveiled an $88 billion city budget for the upcoming fiscal year, touting the city’s financial stability while warning of possible disruptions from the federal government, City & State reports.

* A new bill before the New York state Legislature would allow adopted children over age 21 to petition a court to find out whether or not they had any biological siblings, the New York Post reports.

* Parole violators – often for minor offenses like missed curfews – have become an increasingly larger percentage of the incarcerated population, which has fallen in recent years due to reform efforts, The New York Times reports.

* A new report from the nonprofit Regional Plan Association says that the de Blasio Administration has relied on the same flawed community planning process as its predecessors, reports City Limits.

* There are 400 bills, new and old, before the New York City Council, Gotham Gazette reports, ranging from a tenant protection bill to another proposal to ban some convicted felons from holding elected office.

* State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman has filed a lawsuit against opioid manufacturer Insys Therapeutics, seeking $75 million in damages for allegedly using deceptive marketing to promote a fentanyl-based cancer drug, reports Reuters.



* Howl Arts Inc., a nonprofit group focused on the culture and art of the East Village and Lower East Side, paid $9 million for the second floor in a recently built Lower East Side residential condo building at 250 Bowery for its new headquarters, Crains reports.

IN DEPTH:

* An “elephant chart” shows that the richest one percent in the world made as much money in recent years as the bottom 50 percent, reports Vox, but a more recent chart illustrating global income inequality is taking shape – and it looks like the Loch Ness Monster.

* The Wild Apricot blog features tips on how to develop and refine an email newsletter to engage an audience and push engagement, including information about how to bridge the “digital disconnect.”

* This article from Nonprofit Quarterly examines the idea of “collective leadership,” what it means and five important things to consider while implementing such a governing model in an organization.

* New research suggests that liberals could promote progressive causes by using conservatives’ love of nostalgia against them, writes Pacific Standard.

NATIONAL FOCUS:

* Several board members at the Humane Society of the United State have resigned after the board voted to retain leader Wayne Pacelle, who has been accused of sexual misconduct, the Times reports.

* The expansion of Amazon warehouses into low-income communities has been a mixed blessing and raises questions about whether incentives offered to the company are worth the grueling jobs it provides, writes The Atlantic.

* A just society would give police officers parking tickets for violating the same rules that they enforce writes Slate, especially given the ongoing practice of NYPD officers giving family and friends “get out of jail free” parking placards.

* The Cleveland Indians are retiring their longtime – and controversial – mascot Chief Wahoo, but the experience of other sports teams show that controversial mascots tend to appear years after they are officially replaced, reports the Times.

KICKER: “Conservatives prefer policies that appear to be grounded in the past, and this strongly influences their support for political ideas (creating) an opportunity to more effectively communicate liberal political issues across party lines.” - University of Cologne psychologists Joris Lammers and Matt Baldwin, via Pacific Standard.