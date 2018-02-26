FROM NEW YORK NONPROFIT MEDIA AND CITY AND STATE:

* Leaders from the nonprofit Math from America discuss how they get teachers involved in the public discourse around education, as well as their take on the search to replace Schools Chancellor Carmen Fariña in the latest NYN Media Insights podcast.

* Today’s Buzz column features the nonprofit leaders in child welfare who rallied outside City Hall, the names of CoveCare Center’s new advisory board members and results from the Urban Institute’s study of a city mentoring program.

* The corruption trial of Joseph Percoco – a former close aide to Gov. Andrew Cuomo – included quite a few revelations on the inner-workings of Albany; City & State offers the highlights.

TOP NEWS:

* A trip to the West Bank organized for New York City Council members by the nonprofit Jewish Community Relations Council went awry when protesters pelted the group with rocks outside a think tank in Ramallah, the New York Post reports.

* President Trump’s proposed 2019 budget would eliminate Community Development Block Grants, a key source of funding for Citymeals on Wheels, which serves about 2 million meals to seniors each year, Observer reports.

* In an opinion piece for the Daily News, David Nocenti, executive director for Union Settlement, argues that government bans on taxpayer dollars to settle lawsuits actually hurt rather than help victims of sexual harassment.

More news below …

************

Join NYN Media for Nonprofit FundCon on March 15 at the Museum of Jewish Heritage for a day of informational sessions on nonprofit fundraising. We will have executive leaders of New York’s nonprofits and board members engage in lively discussions ranging from: Fundraising tools, Analytics & Data, Donor relations and more. For more details and ticketing please click here.





************

* The New York City Department of Education will accelerate the pace of existing school safety measures in the wake of the Parkland, Florida, school shooting, with every school holding a lockdown drill by March 15, Politico New York reports.

* As many as 120 people will be out of work once Cayuga Centers shuts down its youth residential treatment facility in Auburn, Business Journal News Network reports.

* A new nonprofit called ReThink NYC repurposes leftover food from high-end restaurants to feed the hungry – with some logistical help from Food Bank for NYC, writes Civil Eats.

************

Announcing NYN Media’s OpCon! This event focuses on streamlining processes and operations for nonprofits in New York. Discussions will include Challenges in Leadership Transition, Nonprofit Efficiency, Tips for Supporting Good Governance and more. Nonprofit OpCon will be held on June 13, 2018at the Hebrew Union College. For more information on speakers and topics click here.

************

In Depth:

* A New York nonprofit is behind a new housing exhibit that shows how making the interiors of houses adjustable for diverse family structures could address a discrepancy between the types of housing available vs. what is needed, Fast Company reports.

* Anne Walstad, CEO of Board Source, writes in Nonprofit Quarterly that nonprofit boards must confront sexual harassment in their midst or risk Humane Society-sized scandals in the near future – and she has tips to share.

* NonProfit Pro offers nine tips on increasing legacy gifts including how to properly personalize a stellar pitch letter while remembering to add a reply form and envelope in your correspondence.

************

Submit your nomination for the CSR Diversity & Inclusion Awards!

City & State’s 2018 Corporate Social Responsibility Awards for Diversity & Inclusion will celebrate individuals and organizations that actively promote inclusive excellence through their corporate culture and strategy; recruitment and retention practices; and supplier diversity metrics. Award recipients must demonstrate an exceptional understanding of diversity and inclusiveness.

SUBMISSION DEADLINE: Friday, March 16th at 6:00pm





************

NATIONAL FOCUS:

* The recent school shooting in Florida is renewing pressure on CEOs across the country about whether “corporate social responsibility” programs require that they take a stand on gun control, WNYC reports.

* The Chronicle of Philanthropy located an anonymous donor who goes by the moniker “Pine,” months after he donated in bitcoin with little pretense or warning $53 million to 60 nonprofits across the country.

* A new revelation in the recent Florida shooting is that an armed cop decided not to enter the building as the shooter attacked students with gunfire, an action that undermines the NRA’s argument that “good guys with guns” can end shootings, Vox reports.

* A new music video from the rapper Drake shows him giving away $1 million across Miami, the last incarnation of “humanitainment,” a genre pioneered by David Beckham’s UNICEF work, writes The Atlantic.

Attention Nonprofits: We are now accepting 2018 Annual NYN Sponsors. Sponsorships include: discounted employment advertisements, coverage of your annual event, board appointments and more. Details on the sponsorship opportunities can be found here, or email cydney@nynmedia.com





LATEST NONPROFIT JOBS:

(Visit NYN Careers to view all jobs.)

To advertise your employment opportunities with NYN Media email lblake@cityandstateny.com.





************

Searching for Volunteers and Interns?

New York Nonprofit Jobs is happy to announce that we are now offering a BRAND NEW Volunteer/Internship job listing for ONLY $30. We understand how essential volunteers and interns are to the daily workings of nonprofit organizations, and that is why we are so excited to bring this career outreach option to you!

With our First Read morning email reaching over 8,000 subscribers by 7 a.m.daily, post now to find your future interns and volunteers.

************

HAPPY BIRTHDAY: To Sarah Mallory, senior legislative analyst at New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development.

To have your birthday mentioned, click here.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Feb. 27 – Dealing with Disruption: Framing Leadership Strategies for the Future

March 1 – NY Women’s Foundation: The Leadership of Formerly Incarcerated Women

March 7 – Webinar: How to Avoid Common Project Budget Mistakes

Submit your event here.





KICKER: “It’s a heartwarming thing, seeing people have their days suddenly improved. But the limits of such efforts are clear, and it’s telling that this is the form of giving most compatible with entertainment—whether in a rap video, a Publishers Clearing House clip, or a game show.” - writer Spencer Kornhaber, via The Atlantic.